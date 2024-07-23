California high school football: Top defensive backs in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially at skill positions like defensive back.
Recent names to dominate Friday nights in the Southland include Gardena Serra's Adoree' Jackson, Calabasas' Darnay Holmes, and Long Beach Poly's Jack Jones. All three play on Sundays now.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top defensive backs to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Alabama)
Everything about Dijon Lee screams 5-star recruit. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, has a long, rangy body to make plays when the ball is in the air. The length and strength is also good for press coverage on the line of scrimmage. Lee had 55 tackles, 13 pass deflections and two INTs last season.
2. Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Currie could be labeled a late bloomer, but never late than never. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with explosive athleticism that also makes him an elite track runner, running sub-11 second 100-meter times. Currie had 35 tackles and four INTs as a junior.
3. Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama)
McDonald was a standout corner in the Monarchs' CIF-SS Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championships in 2023. The Alabama commit had 34 tackles and a pick last season.
4. Brandon Lockhart, Loyola, Jr. (USC)
Lockhart is among the top corners in the state for the 2026 class. His 6-foot-3 frame and length creates issues for wideouts or any target trying to create separation. The USC commit also has offers to Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
5. Daryus Dixson, Mater Dei, Sr. (Penn State)
Dixson and McDonald make up what is arguably the best corner tandem in the state. Greg Biggins from 247Sports says Dixson is "the most physical corner out West" and plays with "ferocity of a linebacker in a corner body".
6. Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian, Jr.
Benjamin has been making waves since he was a freshman. Many pundits believe he could end up getting a 5-star rating by the time he's a senior. For now, the 4-star prospect could arguably be one of the best natural athletes on the West Coast.
7. RJ Sermons, Rancho Cucamonga, Jr.
This blazer on the track runs a sub-10.5 100-meter dash. Son of former USC tailback Rodney Sermons, RJ has pedigree that can play multiple either corner or wide out. Sermons recorded 46 tackles and 30 receptions with two TDs as a junior.
8. Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, Jr. (USC)
Athlete. Riordan can play corner, saftey, wide receiver and was even slotted as a backup QB for Sierra Canyon last season. Biggins claims Riordan's instincts are what make him a high-end prospect, which allows him to anticipate and make plays.
9. Trestin Castro, Upland, Sr. (USC)
Noted as a 'pure corner', Castro is a ballhawk when considering the interceptions (11) and pass break-ups he's tallied the last two years.
10. Ben Byszewski, Crean Lutheran, Sr.
Byszewski was one of the Southern Section leaders in interceptions last season with eight at free safety. He also tallied 31 tackles (29 solo).
A FEW MORE DBs
(alphabetical)
Benjamin Alefaio, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Arizona State)
Kayden Brooks, Cathedral, So.
Lennie Brown, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Havon Finney, Sierra Canyon, So.
Ishmael Gibbs, Chaminade, Sr. (Washington State)
Joshua Holland, St. John Bosco, Sr.
Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona Centennial, Sr. (UCLA)
Jeron Jones, Mission Viejo, Jr.
CJ Lavender, Mater Dei, Jr.
Marcellous Ryan, Gardena Serra, Jr.
Tyler Starling, Agoura, Jr.
LaRue Zamorano, Corona Centennial, Sr.