California High School Girls Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings (Sept. 22, 2026)

The showdown California high school volleyball fans had been waiting for finally arrived in Las Vegas.

And it wasn't particularly close.

Previously unbeaten No. 1 Sierra Canyon and No. 2 Mater Dei both survived three-set semifinal matches at the Durango Fall Classic to set up their first meeting of the season Saturday afternoon.

Mater Dei took it from there.

The Monarchs swept Sierra Canyon 25-18, 25-17 to win the prestigious tournament and take over the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings.

Freshman Jimin Seung led Mater Dei with seven kills and a .385 hitting percentage in the championship match. UCLA commit Westley Matavao added five kills, while Jael Smith and Katherine Nowak finished with four apiece.

Texas Tech commit Hanna McGinest led Sierra Canyon with six kills, and Tennessee commit Eva Jeffries added five.

Both finalists had to survive significant semifinal challenges.

Sierra Canyon dropped its opening set against Orangewood Christian (Florida) 25-20 and escaped the second 26-24 before pulling away for a 25-15 victory in the deciding set.

Mater Dei also needed three sets, defeating Cornerstone Christian (Texas) 25-19, 19-25, 25-23.

The championship gave Mater Dei its third Durango title in four years.

The tournament also produced significant results for several other California teams, including Torrey Pines, Archbishop Mitty, Marymount, Newport Harbor and Rocklin.

Here are the latest High School On SI California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings, with records through Sept. 20.

1. Mater Dei (23-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Mater Dei takes over the top spot after sweeping previously unbeaten Sierra Canyon 25-18, 25-17 to win the Durango Fall Classic.

Matavao was named tournament MVP, while Emma Kingston, Kalea Lee and sophomore libero Sienna Cicero joined her on the All-Tournament Team.

The Monarchs entered Durango after surviving another major test against Torrey Pines, rallying for an 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 15-10 victory. Matavao and Nowak had 14 kills apiece.

Mater Dei also defeated Bishop Gorman (Nevada) 24-26, 25-20, 28-26, 25-18 before tournament play, with Matavao recording 15 kills and six aces and Cicero adding 19 digs.

2. Sierra Canyon (23-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Sierra Canyon suffered its first loss of the season in the Durango championship match, falling to Mater Dei 25-18, 25-17.

The Trailblazers' tournament included victories over Marin Catholic and Corner Canyon (Utah), as well as the three-set semifinal victory over Orangewood Christian.

McGinest, Jeffries and Kendall Omoruyi continue to lead a deep Sierra Canyon lineup. McKenna McIntosh, Omoruyi and Jeffries were selected to the Durango All-Tournament Team.

Before Durango, Sierra Canyon also swept Orange Lutheran 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 behind 13 kills from McGinest, 10 from Omoruyi and nine from Jeffries.

3. Torrey Pines (9-3)

Previous rank: No. 3

Torrey Pines gave Mater Dei one of its toughest tests of the season before heading to Las Vegas.

The Falcons took a 2-1 lead before Mater Dei rallied for an 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 15-10 victory. Parker Herrin led Torrey Pines with 23 kills.

At Durango, Torrey Pines won the Silver Division championship. The Falcons defeated Folsom, Marymount and Harvard-Westlake before closing with a 25-27, 25-20, 15-11 victory over Corner Canyon.

Setter Emery Gonzales earned All-Tournament honors.

4. Archbishop Mitty (11-2)

Previous rank: No. 4

Archbishop Mitty opened its trip with a four-set victory over previously unbeaten Xavier College Prep (Arizona).

At Durango, the Monarchs swept Redondo Union 25-13, 25-23 and defeated Liberty of Bakersfield in three sets before falling to Orangewood Christian.

Mitty responded Saturday by sweeping Cathedral Catholic, then closed the tournament with a sweep of Harvard-Westlake after a loss to Corner Canyon.

5. Marymount (12-7)

Previous rank: No. 7

Marymount entered Durango after losing to Mira Costa and edging Harvard-Westlake in five sets.

The Sailors defeated Marin Catholic and Rocklin on Friday in Las Vegas. They fell Saturday to Assumption (Kentucky) 25-17, 25-23 and Torrey Pines 25-18, 25-27, 25-16.

Despite seven losses, Marymount's schedule and quality victories keep the Sailors among California's top five.

6. Mira Costa (9-4)

Previous rank: No. 6

Sophomore outside hitter Lily Vandeweghe leads the Mustangs with 124 kills.

Mira Costa has recently earned victories over Marymount, Palos Verdes and El Segundo as the Mustangs continue through a challenging Southern California schedule.

7. Rocklin (20-3)

Previous rank: No. 5

Rocklin drops two spots following its trip to Durango but remains one of Northern California's top teams.

Kaleigh Morasci recorded 15 kills against Marymount, but the Sailors prevailed 25-27, 25-14, 25-23.

Rocklin later defeated Long Beach Poly 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 behind 14 kills from Morasci before falling to Kamehameha (Hawaii) 25-22, 25-21.

8. Newport Harbor (23-5)

Previous rank: No. 12

Few teams made a bigger move this week than Newport Harbor.

After a three-set loss to Corner Canyon, the Sailors put together an impressive Saturday in Las Vegas.

Newport Harbor swept Marin Catholic and Mercy (Kentucky), defeated Corona del Mar 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 and finished with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 victory over Kamehameha.

9. Santa Margarita (10-8)

Previous rank: No. 15

Santa Margarita makes a six-spot jump despite a difficult schedule that has produced eight losses.

The Eagles fell to Torrey Pines and Sierra Canyon, with the Trailblazers winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-21.

Ireland Real delivered an impressive performance against Sierra Canyon with 18 kills.

10. Los Alamitos (19-5)

Previous rank: No. 9

Los Alamitos had several competitive matches against strong opposition in Las Vegas.

The Griffins pushed eventual semifinalist Orangewood Christian before falling 26-24, 29-27, then defeated St. Francis of Mountain View 25-22, 25-20.

Los Alamitos later lost to Redondo Union and Faith Lutheran (Nevada) before closing with a 25-23, 25-22 victory over Marin Catholic.

11. Cathedral Catholic (13-4)

Previous rank: No. 8

Cathedral Catholic lost a three-set match to Prestonwood Christian (Texas) 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 during its Durango trip.

The Dons later fell to Archbishop Mitty and slide three spots this week.

12. Harvard-Westlake (13-10)

Previous rank: No. 10

Harvard-Westlake entered Durango following a five-set loss to Marymount.

The Wolverines defeated Skyview (Idaho) 25-21, 25-19 behind 10 kills from Kahala Faucher before falling to Redwood.

Their Saturday slate included losses to Mater Dei, Torrey Pines and Archbishop Mitty along with a victory over Xavier College Prep.

Lucy Stillwell and Sophia Cotter were among Harvard-Westlake's leading attackers during Saturday's matches.

13. Crean Lutheran (18-4)

Previous rank: No. 13

Crean Lutheran defeated Canyon in five sets on the road before losses to Orange Lutheran and Redondo Union.

The Saints remain in the Crestview League race alongside Sunny Hills.

14. Redondo Union (14-6)

Previous rank: No. 11

Redondo Union opened Durango with a 25-13, 25-23 loss to Archbishop Mitty but responded with a 17-25, 25-11, 25-20 victory over Los Alamitos.

The Sea Hawks later dropped a close three-set match to Corona del Sol (Arizona) before being swept by Mercy.

15. Orange Lutheran (23-3)

Previous rank: No. 19

Orange Lutheran climbs four spots with only three losses through 26 matches.

Korynn Mayo leads the Lancers with 162 kills, while Addison Underwood has added 107.

Orange Lutheran competes in a loaded Trinity League that also includes Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and JSerra Catholic.

16. Monte Vista (12-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Monte Vista makes its Top 20 debut after an important East Bay Athletic League victory over Foothill.

The Mustangs won 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 28-26 and are 5-0 in EBAL play, tied atop the league with San Ramon Valley.

17. San Ramon Valley (15-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

San Ramon Valley joins Monte Vista in the rankings after surviving a five-set match against California High School.

The Wolves won 21-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14 behind 11 kills from Paige Chartock and 10 from Doni Vella-Turner.

San Ramon Valley is also 5-0 in the East Bay Athletic League.

18. Clovis West (23-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Clovis West enters the rankings with notable victories over Liberty of Bakersfield and Clovis East.

The Golden Eagles will be one of the teams to watch in a competitive Tri-River Athletic Conference race that also includes Clovis East and Buchanan.

19. Frontier (17-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Frontier enters the Top 20 after compiling a 17-3 record.

The Titans have split four meetings with San Luis Obispo and two with Clovis East while also earning a tournament sweep over Liberty.

20. Coronado (26-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Coronado rounds out this week's rankings with a 26-2 record.

Ashlynn Proctor leads the Islanders at 5.6 kills per set. Coronado owns a four-set victory over Murrieta Valley, although the Nighthawks also defeated the Islanders in a three-set tournament match that ended 15-13 in the deciding set.

On the bubble: Long Beach Poly, San Luis Obispo, Oaks Christian, Murrieta Valley, Branson