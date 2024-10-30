California Southern Section high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Starting in Week 5 in the CIF Southern Section of the California high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings.
No surprise, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as we head into the final week of the regular season. More than 10 games will have a winner-takes-all stage for league championships Friday night.
Playoff pairings will be released Sunday morning. Be sure to watch SBLive's bracket reveal show via CIF-SS YouTube at 9:30 a.m.
Here are the latest expert Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section as of October 27.
2024 YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Due to the CIF's implementation of 'competitive equity', computer rankings are being used to determine the playoff divisions for all team sports starting in 2024-25. The idea is based on using a team's current year to determine which division they belong in, in the playoffs.
Calpreps.com is the official computer system for football, but SBLive has its own computer rankings to keep an eye on, too. Below are the top 10 teams in the Southern Section after Week 9, according to the computer.
The link below the Top 10 will provide rankings for all teams.
TOP 1O COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Mater Dei (8-0)
Monarchs remain No. 1 after beating St. John Bosco 59-14.
2. St. John Bosco (8-1)
Braves stay at No. 2 despite the big loss.
3. Mission Viejo (9-0)
Can the Diablos challenge one of the big two in the postseason?
4. Orange Lutheran (7-2)
The Lancers have a chance they challenge Mater Dei in Week 10.
5. Corona Centennial (7-2)
The Huskies have won seven in row.
6. Servite (6-3)
The Friars seem to be running out of steam. They need Michigan State QB Leo Hannan to return from injury.
7. Inglewood (9-0)
The Sentinels are destined for Division 2, pending on how many teams go to Division 1 playoffs.
8. Sierra Canyon (6-3)
Trailblazers have a chance to win another Mission League title outright, but need beat Serra in Week 10.
9. Santa Margarita (3-6)
The Eagles are dealing with controversary in its program.
10. JSerra (6-3)
The Lions have shown some instablility late in the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: