California Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings (1-8-2025)
It was a rough week around California girls basketball circles.
The much anticipated showdown between the top two teams Mitty and Ontario Christian at the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase looked every bit as good as advertised until disaster struck.
Mitty's 5-star junior and SBLive/High School on SI preseason All-American McKenna Woliczko tore the ACL in her right knee, which essentially ended this showdown with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
Mitty led 19-17 at the time, but the Knights, with already a new energy and drive after losing decisively to Mitty in the finals of the Nike TOC, eventually pulled away with a 21-4 run to end the game in a 61-44 victory.
On Tuesday it was confirmed Woliczko indeed tore her ACL and is lost for the season.
The Monarchs, with four more Division 1 players in their starting lineup, still is formadible, but the Southern California quartet of Ontario Christian, two-time defending Open champion Etiwanda, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon are stout and whoever comes out of the South will likely be a heavy favorite.
At the Ionescu Showcase, Ontario Christian and Etiwanda showed out, especially their top diminutive point guards Kaleena Smith and Aliyahna "Puff" Morris.
But that is two months away. As of Thursday night, more than 180,000 people were under evacuation that have consumed more than 45 square miles and taken 10 lives. High school athletic events have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely. The NFL's wildcard playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, slated for Sofia Stadium in Inglewood, has been moved to Arizona.
Besides the injury to Woliczko, Southern California has been rocked with a series of wildfires which deems it one of the worst national fire disasters in recent history. Currently five different fires throughout the region are ablaze with only one — the Lidia Fire, East of Santa Clarita, contained more than 50%. The other four are no more than 10% contained.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 26
1. Ontario Christian (20-1)
Hard to imagine a better starting five in America. Besides big three of Kaleena Smith, the nation's top-rated sophomore, and elite freshmen Tati Griffin and Sydney Douglas, starting wings Dani Robinson (5-10) and Alanna Neale (5-10) are long, athletic and skilled.
2. Mitty (10-1)
A trying weekend was met with some force as with Woliczko on crutches, exalting her team, the Monarchs beat an 11-1 Valley Christian squad, 84-26 to open West Catholic Athletic League play. Though Woliczko's injury a major blow, the Monarchs should still be able to compete as the three-time defending Northern California Open Division champion.
3. Mater Dei (16-2)
Has won five straight by margins of 53, 17, 34, 66 since a 59-42 loss to Mitty on Dec. 20. Iowa-bound Addison Deal had 22 points, 10 assists and 4 steals in the win.
4. Etiwanda (10-4)
The Eagles, led by Player of the Year candidates and top recruits Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, a 5-5 guard, and 6-3 Grace Knox, are starting to figure it all out with six straight wins. Morris was at her best only a 15 miles from her future college Cal on Friday when she scored 36 points in a 79-56 win over Carondelet. Knox hurt her ankle in that that game and didn't play in a 65-26 win over Monache the following day. Transfer Chasity Rice, just ruled elible, is lightning in a bottle.
5. Sierra Canyon (15-1)
The Trailblazers have almost doubled the score of their opponents this season, 1,224-642, with scores such as 79-0, 73-25 and 72-24. One loss was to of all teams from Australia, Lake Ginninderra (58-57). Jerzy Robinson is living up to 5-star status after being named the Glendora Christmas Tourney MVP.
6. Clovis West (18-0)
Three lopsided wins and a 58-57 squeaker over Democracy Prep Agassi Campus
7. Bishop Montgomery (12-3)
The Knights finished third at the West Coast Jamboree's top division, then beat Redondo Union (52-28) before a tough 60-54 win over St. Monica.
8. Folsom (11-2)
The Bulldogs dropped a pair in Florida at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational but have since won three straight including an impressive 66-50 game to Pinewood.
9. Brentwood (10-4)
After couple losses Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas The Eagles have won three straight, scoring 76 and 78 in two of the wins. Payton Sugar had 19 and Lev Feiman 16 in a 78-57 win over Rialto.
10. Clovis (14-3)
Lost back-to-back games at West Coast Jamboree before responded with nice 57-38 win over Oakland Tech.
11. Fairmont Prep (13-5)
Huskies have won four straight since 66-58 loss to Saint Francis-Mountain View, including 63-46 win vs. Sage Hill when Adyra Rajan exploded for 28 points while drilling four three-pointers.
12. Moreno Valley (12-5)
Has won eight of nine with only loss a 53-52 setback vs. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah), which is 14-0.
13. Sage Hill (9-7)
The Lignting took some lumps at the Nike TOC, losing four straight, including 60-49 to Mater Dei. Be interesting to see which direction the team trends. Opened league Tuesday with 80-20 win over Woodbridge.
14. Acalanes (13-1)
The only blemish on the Dons' record is a 68-63 loss to Oregon power South Medford (10-2) at last week's Sabrina Ionescu Showcase. Dons have a big game at St. Mary's on Saturday.
15. Carondelet (12-3)
No shame in 79-56 loss to Etiwanda. The Cougars had won four straight before that including wins over 86-17 and 69-4. Ugh.
16. Harvard-Westlake (14-3)
The defending state D2 champions lost a tough 53-52 game to Washington state power Bellevue but responded with tough wins over Mira Costa (55-53) and Chaminade (47-32) before big showdown with Sierra Canyon, which was postponned due to the wildfires in Southern California.
17. Windward (8-6)
Reached the WCJ Platinum Division finals and gave Mater Dei a tussle before losing 65-49. A team filled with young stars, including one of the nation's top freshmen in Amel Cook, had nice wins over Hawaii power Kamehameha Kapalama (50-35) and McClatchy (80-47).
18. Ventura (16-1)
The Cougars have won 14 straight since a 53-48 loss versus Westlake, including a 57-56 overtime win over Antelope last week at the Caruthers New Years Classic Showcase as junior Kailee Staniland scored 21 points.
19. Rancho Christian (13-3)
The Eagles have won 11 of 12 with its only defeat 84-64 at Clovis West on Jan. 4, despite a combined 62 from Ebony Taylor-Smith, Julia Wilson, Alyson boyd and Hailey Whitman. Clovis West took control with a 21-10 surge in the third quarter.
20. San Ramon Valley (11-2)
Acalanes handed the Wolves a 72-57 loss on Dec. 27 but have since rebounded with big wins over Marin Catholic (61-48), Oakland Tech (53-48) and Alameda (79-47). Oakland Tech, winners of five state titles, was ranked 25th last week.
21. Sacred Heart Cathedral (10-1)
The Irish, led by fourth-year coach Demetrius Jackson, has the Irish rolling with their only defeat coming to Acalanes (78-55) on Dec. 21. They opened WCAL play Tuesday with a tough 45-39 win over Riordan and Tuesday play arch-rival St. Ignatius as the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriros.
22. Pinewood (6-2)
The Panthers rebounded from humbling loss to Folsom with 63-21 win over University. Vallory Kuelker and Katherine Garr each average 15.4 points per game.
23. Cardinal Newman (13-3)
One of the state's top coaches, Monica Mertle, has the Cardinals rolling behind Santa Clara bound sharpshooter Kate Schat.
24. La Jolla Country Day (10-5)
The Torreys responded well to a loss to Beckman-Irvine (60-52) win lopsided wins of 27, 48 and 46. Junior Mei-Ling Perry is averaging 18.6 points per game.
25. McClatchy (10-5)
Two tough losses at the WCJ was followed up with a 54-51 loss to Riordan. Opened league with two lopsided wins.