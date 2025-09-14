Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/14/25)
The big news from Week 3 — on the field — came when Corona Centennial knocked off Mater Dei. Off the field, it came when 19 Bishop Montgomery football players were deemed ineligible to compete in any sport at any CIF school until 2027 due to rules violations.
Nevertheless, the show must go on ... check out the latest CIF Southern Section high school football Top 25 rankings as of September 14.
IN: Newport Harbor, Pacifica/Oxnard
OUT: Palos Verdes, Tustin
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0)
St. John Bosco rolls San Mateo Serra 42-0 and will likely move to No. 1 in every national poll after Mater Dei's loss this week. However, it will be St. John Bosco's second straight week at No. 1 in these rankings. | vs. Hawaii St. Louis
2. MISSION VIEJO (4-0)
The Diablos take down two out-of-section powers in two straight weeks in Folsom and San Diego Lincoln. | at McCallie (TN)
3. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1)
Eagles rout Oaks Christian 44-14. | BYE
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1)
Huskies knock off Mater Dei 43-36 in a thriller. | at Rancho Cucamonga
5. MATER DEI (3-1)
Monarchs fall to Centennial for the first time since 2015. | at Bishop Gorman (NV)
6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0)
Trailblazers beat Downey 49-7. | at Orange Lutheran, Thursday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1)
Lancers bounce back with a quality win over Gardena Serra. | vs. Sierra Canyon, Thursday
8. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0)
The Griffins are starting to attract buzz. Lenny Ibarra had three TD and an INT in win over St. Paul. | vs. Granite Hills
9. SERVITE (3-1)
Friars have won three in a row after a comeback win over Notre Dame/SO. | BYE
10. DAMIEN (4-0)
Spartans get an other impressive win with a 24-7 victory over Tustin. | at Salesian
11. BEAUMONT (3-0)
Beaumont beats Chaminade 27-14. Jeremiah Duhu threw for 335 yards and two TDs. | at Vista Murrieta
12. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0)
Bryson Beaver threw three TDs in a win over Bishop Amat: | vs. Beaumont
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1)
Stallions fall to Rockwall (TX). | at Mira Costa
14. GARDENA SERRA (2-2)
Serra's two losses are to Los Alamitos and Orange Lutheran. | vs. Oaks Christian
15. JSERRA (2-2)
The Lions get back to 2-2 after a 24-21 win over Oak Hills. | vs. Leuzinger
16. DOWNEY (3-1)
The Vikings first loss of the season comes to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Inglewood
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1)
Nighthawks bounce back from loss to Servite last week with 56-6 win over Murrieta Mesa. | vs. King
18. LEUZINGER (3-0)
Olympians are coming off a BYE. | at JSerra
19. YORBA LINDA (4-0)
Mustangs beat Esperanza 35-7. Yorba Linda might be your favorite team's favorite team in the Southland. | vs. Tustin
20. SAN CLEMENTE (2-2)
Tritons fall to La Costa Canyon. |
21. OAK HILLS (2-2)
The Bulldogs have losses to Rancho Cucamonga and JSerra. It would be hard to find two better losses. | at St. Bonaventure
22. EDISON (3-1)
The Chargers edge Palos Verdes 21-20. | vs. LA Banning
23. CHAPARRAL (1-2)
Pumas get their first win of the season with a quality win over Rancho Cucamonga, 54-42. | vs. Great Oak
24. PACIFICA/OXNARD (4-0)
The Tritons are led by QB Taylor Lee, who threw eight TDs in a win over Rio Mesa. | BYE
25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0)
Sea Kings are 4-0 after a nice 28-21 win over Charter Oak. | BYE
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 7
- After Week 0 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 24
- After Week 1 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 31
- After Week 2 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 7
