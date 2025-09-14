High School

Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/14/25)

Corona Centennial stunned Mater Dei, which moves the Monarchs down the rankings for the first time in a long time.

Tarek Fattal

Corona Centennial takes on Mater Dei at the Santa Ana Bowl on Aug. 22, 2024.
Corona Centennial takes on Mater Dei at the Santa Ana Bowl on Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein

The big news from Week 3 — on the field — came when Corona Centennial knocked off Mater Dei. Off the field, it came when 19 Bishop Montgomery football players were deemed ineligible to compete in any sport at any CIF school until 2027 due to rules violations.

Nevertheless, the show must go on ... check out the latest CIF Southern Section high school football Top 25 rankings as of September 14.

IN: Newport Harbor, Pacifica/Oxnard
OUT: Palos Verdes, Tustin

New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0)

St. John Bosco rolls San Mateo Serra 42-0 and will likely move to No. 1 in every national poll after Mater Dei's loss this week. However, it will be St. John Bosco's second straight week at No. 1 in these rankings. | vs. Hawaii St. Louis

2. MISSION VIEJO (4-0)

The Diablos take down two out-of-section powers in two straight weeks in Folsom and San Diego Lincoln. | at McCallie (TN)

3. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1)

Eagles rout Oaks Christian 44-14. | BYE

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1)

Huskies knock off Mater Dei 43-36 in a thriller. | at Rancho Cucamonga

5. MATER DEI (3-1)

Monarchs fall to Centennial for the first time since 2015. | at Bishop Gorman (NV)

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0)

Trailblazers beat Downey 49-7. | at Orange Lutheran, Thursday

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1)

Lancers bounce back with a quality win over Gardena Serra. | vs. Sierra Canyon, Thursday

8. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0)

The Griffins are starting to attract buzz. Lenny Ibarra had three TD and an INT in win over St. Paul. | vs. Granite Hills

9. SERVITE (3-1)

Friars have won three in a row after a comeback win over Notre Dame/SO. | BYE

10. DAMIEN (4-0)

Spartans get an other impressive win with a 24-7 victory over Tustin. | at Salesian

11. BEAUMONT (3-0)

Beaumont beats Chaminade 27-14. Jeremiah Duhu threw for 335 yards and two TDs. | at Vista Murrieta

12. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0)

Bryson Beaver threw three TDs in a win over Bishop Amat: | vs. Beaumont

13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1)

Stallions fall to Rockwall (TX). | at Mira Costa

14. GARDENA SERRA (2-2)

Serra's two losses are to Los Alamitos and Orange Lutheran. | vs. Oaks Christian

15. JSERRA (2-2)

The Lions get back to 2-2 after a 24-21 win over Oak Hills. | vs. Leuzinger

16. DOWNEY (3-1)

The Vikings first loss of the season comes to Sierra Canyon. | vs. Inglewood

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1)

Nighthawks bounce back from loss to Servite last week with 56-6 win over Murrieta Mesa. | vs. King

18. LEUZINGER (3-0)

Olympians are coming off a BYE. | at JSerra

19. YORBA LINDA (4-0)

Mustangs beat Esperanza 35-7. Yorba Linda might be your favorite team's favorite team in the Southland. | vs. Tustin

20. SAN CLEMENTE (2-2)

Tritons fall to La Costa Canyon. |

21. OAK HILLS (2-2)

The Bulldogs have losses to Rancho Cucamonga and JSerra. It would be hard to find two better losses. | at St. Bonaventure

22. EDISON (3-1)

The Chargers edge Palos Verdes 21-20. | vs. LA Banning

23. CHAPARRAL (1-2)

Pumas get their first win of the season with a quality win over Rancho Cucamonga, 54-42. | vs. Great Oak

24. PACIFICA/OXNARD (4-0)

The Tritons are led by QB Taylor Lee, who threw eight TDs in a win over Rio Mesa. | BYE

25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0)

Sea Kings are 4-0 after a nice 28-21 win over Charter Oak. | BYE

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

Tarek Fattal
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

