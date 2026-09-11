Drew Brees’ Son Throws TD Pass For California High School Team Back In New Orleans

Fans of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints watched Drew Brees throw nearly 500 touchdowns during his 15-year career with the team.

On Thursday night, another Brees threw a touchdown pass in New Orleans during a high school football game.

Braylen Brees, the oldest son of legendary quarterback Drew Brees, is a senior wide receiver for Santa Fe Christian High School out of California. They scheduled a game with Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, bringing the hall-of-famer and current passing game coordinator for the Eagles to his former stomping grounds.

Baylen Brees, Son Of Former NFL Star Drew Brees, Returns Home To Throw A TD Pass

Brees took the ball on a jet sweep, launching for a score to give Santa Fe Christian an early lead on Isidore Newman.

According to Eric Richey, Brees was playing against several of his old youth teammates at Isidore Newman, where he played before moving.

“With his HOF dad Drew Brees on the sidelines as the Passing Game Coordinator, Santa Fe Christian (CA) wide receiver Baylen Brees returns to his hometown and THROWS a TD pass against his former youth football teammates at Newman,” Richey posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

With his HOF dad Drew Brees on the sidelines as the Passing Game Coordinator, Santa Fe Christian (CA) wide receiver Baylen Brees returns to his hometown and THROWS a TD pass against his former youth football teammates at Newman

SFC 14 Newman 7 2nd Q pic.twitter.com/5Yv9How4Q8 — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) September 11, 2026

Later in the game, Brees caught a touchdown pass to make it 41-7 in favor of the Eagles.

What a return trip to NOLA for Baylen Brees who earlier THREW for a TD, this time gets a TD reception making the grab of the deflected pass in the end zone.



His dad Drew Brees the passing game coordinator for Santa Fe Christian (CA) has the "O" rolling leading Newman 41-7 pic.twitter.com/ilnEDDlPBU — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) September 11, 2026

Baylen Brees Now Playing For His Father At Santa Fe Christian

Last year, Brees caught 14 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for Santa Fe. Bowen Brees is currently a sophomore at the school while Callen Brees is a freshman. The Eagles finished the 2025 season with a record of 13-1 overall, falling in the CIF Class 2A regional championship.

On Instagram earlier this week, Drew Brees offered his thoughts on the return to Louisiana.

“Excited to watch the SFC Eagles take on Newman High School in New Orleans tomorrow night,” Brees wrote. “There will be at least six boys from these pictures on the field that night on both sides.

“So many incredible memories coaching them through their early years. Love how Football builds character and strengthens & develops relationships.”

Brees included several pictures of the players he referenced in the post with himself coaching.

Santa Fe Christian Has Been On A Roll This Season

Santa Fe Christian entered the game with a 3-0 record, outscoring the opposition 150-20. Brees had recorded five receptions for 25 yards through three games with five yards rushing.

Drew Brees was a standout at Austin Westlake High School in Texas, going 28-0-1 during his two years as the starter, including a state championship in Class 5A.