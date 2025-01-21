Five-Star Ryder Lyons Remains One of The Nation's Top Uncommitted QBs
The Class of 2026 has many talented quarterback towards the top of the rankings. One of the nation’s top uncommitted 2026 prospects is a type of high school football talent that anyone would love to add.
Ryder Lyons is the quarterback at Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Lyons finished the season with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions which improved his career total to 84 passing touchdowns to 14 interceptions.
Lyons' best trait is being able to make something out of nothing as he will scramble around and let the ball fly the moment someone gets open. He is a special type of athlete.
Lyons led his team to a 12-2 record in 2024 which was good enough to land his team with the 11th ranking in the state of California. Lyons and his Bulldogs went 7-0 in league play, however, they came up short against the Pittsburg Pirates in the playoffs which ended their season.
Lyons is the brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons who was a Class of 2023 four-star tight end.
This is one of many reasons to believe the USC Trojans are the leader in the talented QB’s recruitment. Not only is it close to home, but the Trojans have arguably the best QB coach in the country as well as a QB-friendly system. His older brother will obviously keep the Trojans in the equation even if that isn’t the final choice for the younger brother.
Lyons has well over 30 offers with the choice of almost any school in the country. The five-star has NFL potential written all over him and any team who lands him will be one happy program.
Lyons is currently battling with Jared Curtis and Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon for the king of the QB class in the class of 2026. It’s safe to say Lyons has made his case crystal clear and could be the No. 1 QB in the class when it’s all said and done.
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Arch Manning’s High School Coach Is Moving From Louisiana to Georgia
- The State of Tennessee Has Rarely Seen a Quarterback Talent Like Jared Curtis
- Landyn Colyer Signs With Cold Hearts OTE
- Nelson Neumann Breaks Down His Rare Mix Of Skills And Fame At A Young Age
- Briggs Cherry’s Redemption Journey: Baylor’s Star QB Eyes 2025 Tennessee State Championship
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App