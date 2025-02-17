Former NBA coach eliminated from California high school basketball playoffs
Derek Fisher, who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers as a player, coached the New York Knicks in the NBA and the LA Sparks in the WNBA.
He decided to take on the high school level in August of 2023 when Encino Crespi High School hired Fisher to be their next head boys basketball coach. At the time, his son Drew Fisher was a senior and his twin stepsons, Isaiah and Carter Barnes were freshmen.
Despite two very strong regular seasons, especially while competing in the Mission League with juggernauts Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon, Fisher's Crespi Celts were eliminated from the CIF Southern Section boys basketball playoffs in the second round for the second straight year.
Crespi fell to Campbell Hall 77-64 Friday night in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs after beating Edison 90-54 in the opening round. Campbell Hall point guard, Isaiah Johnson, who is committed to Colorado scored 43 points.
Crespi was the No. 1 seed in Division 1.
The Celts lost to Great Oak in the second round of last year's postseason in Division 2AA on a heartbreaking buzzer beater from halfcourt.
Fisher led Crespi to a 24-8 record in 2023-24 and 21-9 in 2024-25. That's 45-17 in two seasons. In year one, the Celts reached the Mission League finals after shocking Sierra Canyon on the road in the league tournament semifinals.
Crespi will see Nevada commit Peyton White graduate, along with fellow seniors Shaun Kowlessar, Preston Cole and Jayden Xu.
MORE ON FISHER'S HIRE
When asked why Fisher wanted to be a high school coach, his answer was simple. And it had everything to do with his sons.
"I figured instead of me complaining like every other parent, I'd roll my sleeves up and get involved in the process," Fisher said laughing. "So, that's why I'm here."
When Fisher got hired in early August, questions about his commitment to the program were raised. How long would he be at Crespi before something bigger came along? How long will it be before Crespi is looking for another head coach?
Fisher, the 5-time NBA champion, answered those questions head on in August of 2023.
"No, I don't plan to coach high school basketball until I'm 65," Fisher joked.
"I am going to be here for a while for sure, the next four or five years," Fisher said. "I'm dedicated to establishing and building a program that is sustainable, beyond me and well beyond that, regardless of what my opportunities may or may not be along the way."
"The next few years, I'm super locked in on Crespi. I won't be seeking jobs," Fisher added.
