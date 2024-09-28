High School

How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared (9/27/2024)

Among the top games to track are top-ranked Lincoln traveling to Sacramento to face Grant, and No. 4 Mission Hills playing at No. 7 Carlsbad

Mitch Stephens

Lincoln vs. Granite Hills, 11:18:23, Justin FineSBLive 231118-2.jpg
Lincoln vs. Granite Hills, 11:18:23, Justin FineSBLive 231118-2.jpg / Justin Fine

SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidatesTop quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receiversTop defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams playersTop 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games

HOW TOP 10 SAN DIEGO SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (9/27/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)

1. Lincoln (2-2)

Friday at Sacramento Grant

2. Cathedral Catholic (4-1)

Next: Oct. 4 at St. Augustine

3. Granite Hills (3-1)

Friday at Madison

4. Mission Hills (4-1)

Next: Oct. 4 at Carlsbad

5. La Costa Canyon (5-0)

Next: Oct. 4 at Poway

6. San Marcos (4-1)

Next: Oct. 4 vs. Fallbrook

7. Carlsbad (4-1)

Next: Oct. 4 vs. Mission Hills

8. Mount Miguel (4-0)

Friday vs. Los Angeles Loyola

9. El Camino (3-1)

Friday at Oceanside

10. Torrey PInes (2-3)

Next: Oct. 4 vs. El Camino

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California