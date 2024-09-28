How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared (9/27/2024)
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
HOW TOP 10 SAN DIEGO SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (9/27/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
1. Lincoln (2-2)
2. Cathedral Catholic (4-1)
Next: Oct. 4 at St. Augustine
3. Granite Hills (3-1)
4. Mission Hills (4-1)
Next: Oct. 4 at Carlsbad
5. La Costa Canyon (5-0)
Next: Oct. 4 at Poway
6. San Marcos (4-1)
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Fallbrook
7. Carlsbad (4-1)
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Mission Hills
8. Mount Miguel (4-0)
9. El Camino (3-1)
10. Torrey PInes (2-3)
Next: Oct. 4 vs. El Camino
