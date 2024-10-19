How Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/19/2024)
HOW TOP 15 NCS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/19/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS SCORES REPORTED)
1. De La Salle (7-0)
Final: De La Salle 42, San Ramon Valley 14
Dominic Kelley rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns, Duece Jones-Drew and Derrick Blanche each rushed for one, but it was an electrifying 89-yard opening kickoff return by Jaden Jefferson and a 29-yard pick 6 by Bubba Vargas that turned this one into a one-sided win for the Spartans, who recorded seven sacks and three turnovers. Live score update recap
2. Pittsburg (6-1)
Final: Pittsburg 45, Heritage 0
The Pirates scored their second straight shutout and now have outscored their last two foes by a combined count of 94-0.
3. San Ramon Valley (7-1)
Final: De La Salle 42, San Ramon Valley 14
The Wolves showed some life late on two touchdown passes from Rhett Thompson to Evan Economos and Owen Scott. Two spectacular plays from Marco Jones.
4. Cardinal Newman (7-0)
Final: Cardinal Newman 38, Rancho Cotate 8
The Cardinals led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
5. El Cerrito (5-1)
Ell Cerrito at Salesian, Saturday
6. California (7-1)
Final: California 50, Monte Vista 36
7. Monte Vista (5-2)
Final: California 50, Monte Vista 36
8. Windsor (5-2)
Final: San Marin 35, Windsor 27
9. Marin Catholic (4-2)
Saturday vs. Vintage
10. Clayton Valley (4-3)
Final: Acalalnes 28, Clayton Valley Charter 27
11. San Marin (6-1)
Final: San Marin 35, Windsor 27
12. Liberty (5-2)
Final: Liberty 42, Deer Valley 7
13. Bishop O'Dowd (5-2)
Bye
14. American Canyon (7-0)
Final: American Canyon 41, Petaluma 21
15. Salesian (6-0)
Saturday vs. El Cerrito