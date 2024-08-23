California high school football Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 preseason rankings
The sweltering heat of the summer and all the preparation for the Sac-Joaquin Section high school football season is over.
And it looks like the 2024 season will be met with rain.
An unusual storm is scheduled for the first week of the season, which is scheduled to kick off Thursday thourgh Saturday.
Here's a look at the top 15 teams in the California Interscholastic Federations second largest section.
PRESEASON 2024: SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION'S FAB 15
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. Some of the information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
1. Folsom
2023 record: 13-2
Top offensive returners: QB Ryder Lyons, Jr.; RB Daymion Rivera, Sr.; WR Jameson Powell, Jr.; OL Luke Sorenson, Sr.; TE Nela Tupou, Sr.; OL Vlad Dyakonov, Jr.; WR Isiah Williams, Jr.
Top defensive returners:DL Theo Greule, Sr.; DB Jaron Hodson, Sr.; DL Tupou, Sr.
Notable newcomers:RB Carter Jackson, Sr. (from Granite Bay); DL Josiah Sharma, Sr. (Inderkum); DB Kam Totton, Sr. (Consumnes Oaks); WR Rob Larson, So.;
Analysis:The defending state D1-A champs didn't need much help with the return of 2023 State Co-Offensive Player of the Year Lyons (259 of 381, 3,578 passing yards, 38 TDs, 929 rushing yards, 23 TDs), one of the nation's top 2026 recruits, along with Rivera (681 rushing yards, 8 TDs), Powell (86 catches, 1,231 yards, 14 TDs) and host of top linemen. But with the addition of Nevada-bound RB Jackson (3,099 career yards, 43 TDs) and Texas-bound Sharma (6-5, 325), the Bulldogs pulled in two more of the state's top recruits. They are clearly the class of Northern California heading into the season.
Season opener: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly | Watch NFHS
2. Grant
2023 record: 12-2
Top offensive returners: QB Luke Alexander, Sr.; WR Ezekiel Castex, Sr.; OL Lucio Dominguez, Jr.; OL Ronnie Noa, Jr.; WR Koby Shabazz, So.;
Top defensive returners: DE Jerimaiah Tuiileila, Sr.; DL Ronald Carmon, Sr.; DL Isaiah Stephen, So
Notable newcomers: RB Brandon Lambert, Sr. (transfer from Cosumnes Oaks); DB Ezekiel Castex, Sr. (Rocklin)
Analysis: A first-half concusion to Alexander may have cost the Pacers a CIF State D2-AA title. They lost instead in the state finals to La Serna, 21-19. Reed, after going 1-8 his first season as head coach following the retirement of legendary Mike Alberghini, has led the Pacers to back-to-back 12-win seasons, including winning a state crown in 2022. With Sacramento Bee Defensive Player of the Year Tuiileila (23 sacks) back, along with Alexander (3,105 passing yards, 43 touchdowns), their entire offensive line and the addition of Lambert (1,130 yards rushing, 12 TDs), the Pacers are likely the second best team in the SJS.
Season opener: Friday at Edison-Stockton
3. Rocklin
2023 record: 12-2
Top offensive returners: DL Henry Hatada, Sr.; OL Garrison Blank, Sr. (UCLA commit); RB Derek Keeley, Sr.; WR Mavrik Collins, Sr.; QB Reeve Slone, Jr.; OL Dwight Nguyen, Sr.; RB Rafi Merino, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB Mikey Cunningham, Sr.; LB Collins, Sr.; LB Keeley, Sr.; S Alex Durham, Sr.
Notable newcomers: DB/WR Josiah Andrews, Jr.; TE/DL Chase Baker, Sr.; LB Travis Ledbetter, Sr.; DL Asher Runnion, Jr.; DL Dom Coelho, Jr.
Coach Jason Adams says: "We will be a mature team when the season starts but we need challenges and adversity to help this team come together. If we can win on early downs on offense we have a chance to be very explosive. Defensively we will be focused on the same, win the early downs then go looking for big plays.
Season opener: Friday at Turlock
4. Oak Ridge
2023 record: 10-3
Top offensive returners: TE Kaleb Edwards, Sr., (Alabama commit); QB Joaquin Graves-Mercado, Sr.; RB-DB Jasen Womack, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: LB Braedon Mulgannon, Sr.; DB Ryan Hickey, Sr.
Season opener: Saturday vs. Frontier-Bakersfield | Watch NFHS
5. Inderkum
2023 record: 11-2
Top offensive returners: QB Ricky Cole (Sac Bee POY), Sr.; WR/DB Lono Chouteau;, Sr.; RB Kyle Gurganious, Sr.; OL/DL Manual Colon; C Omarion Overby, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DE Kamarion Cook, Sr.; LB Isaac Estacio, Sr.; DB Gurganious, Sr.; DB Chouteau, Sr.
Notable newcomers: CB/WR Zayden Maxwell, Sr.; WR/CB JJ Cole, Jr.
Coach Reggie Harris says: "We are going to be very competitive with a dominating mindset. Using basic fundamentals and techniques to win one play at a time."
Season opener: Friday vs. Monterey Trail | Watch NFHS
6. Monterey Trail
2023 record: 7-4
Top offensive returners: RB D Adrian Sanders; RB Gabe Coronado; WR Isiah Costley; OL Cyrus Cuffee; OL Henry Talakai; OL Glen Whipper
Top defensive starters: DL Elijah Folua, Sr.; LB Gabe Coronado, Jr.; DL Subhan Barakzai, Sr.; S Isiah Costley, Jr.; CB Jimmy Jackson; DL Aleyano Sanchez
Coach T.J. Ewing says: "Our players know the expectation from our formers players commitment to excellence. Our former players are always around the program reminding our current players what the expectations are. Playing for each other is a main focus.
Season opener: Friday at Inderkum | Watch NFHS
7. St. Mary's
2023 record: 11-2
Top offensive returners: WR Kenny Moore, WR Osani Gayles, OL Evan Gaea (6-3, 320)
Top defensive returner: CB Ahymri McGee-Hall, DT Manalli'i Danielson
Notable newcomers: QB Jayden Galvin; QB Timmy Karagounis; QB Moses Alexander
Analysis: The Rams lost 31 seniors, but longtime coach Tony Franks always reloads.
Coach Franks says: "Looking forward to this season with this group of players."
Season opener: Saturday at Bishop Manogue | Watch NFHS
8. Casa Roble
2023 record: 12-2
Top offensive returners: WR/TE Elijah Huddle, Sr. (Sacramento State); WR Ethan Horner, Sr.; QB Connor Campbell, Sr.; RB Braylen Blevins, Sr.; C Nicki Castillo, Sr.; OT Sunia Vuki, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DT Darren Dalton, Sr.; DB Elijah Huddle, Sr.; LB Blevins, Sr.; LB Zander Freitag, Jr.; DT Julian Snyder, Sr.
Notable newcomers: OL/DL Bradly Manassa, Sr.; OL/DL Caleb Rodine, Sr.
Coach Chris Norner says: "We have the potential to be very explosive offensively. Defensively, we have some pieces coming up from last year's JV team that can be impact players. We have a chance to be dominant on both sides of the ball up front.
Season opener: Friday at Placer | Watch NFHS
9. Placer
2023 record: 6-5
Top offensive returners: RB Baylor Kelley; RB Shaun Jones; QB Rian Miller; WR Keefer Abs; TE Jerry Reth; OT Ivan DeSilva; OG Connor Atkinson
Top defensive returners: DE Tino Arrosuto; S Landon Fowler
Notable newcomers: RB/OLB Danny Sanchez-Harlow; OG/LB Brayden Wright; RB/S Alex Lopez; S/WR Merrick Azerrelo; OL/DT Gage Esty
Coach Joey Montoya says: "It has the potential to be a very fun year on the Hill."
Season opener: Friday vs. Casa Roble | Watch NFHS
10. Manteca
2023 record: 8-4
Top offensive returners: RB Nikko Juarez, So.; WR Julian Moncada, Sr.
Top defensive returners: LB Isaiah White, Sr.; LB Ruben Moreno, Sr.
Record last 3 seasons: 29-10
Season opener: Friday at Elk Grove | Watch NFHS
11. Elk Grove
2023 record: 6-5
Top offensive returners: QB David Hale, Sr.; WB/S Dylan Archuleta
Top defensive returners: DE Lucas Amituanal, Sr.; DB Polo Cooper
Record last 3 seasons: 23-12
Season opener: Friday vs. Manteca | Watch NFHS
12. Vacaville
2023 record: 7-5
Top offensive returners: WR/DB Elijah Cline, Sr.; TE/DL Jaden Beamon-Santos, Sr.; OT Jose Medina, Sr.
Top defensive returners: FS Noah Wilcox, Sr.; DE Koby Ortiz, Sr.; DE Jaden Beamon-Santos
Record last 3 seasons: 23- 12
Season opener: Friday vs. Escalon | Watch NFHS
13. West Park
2023 record: 10-3
Top offensive returners: QB Jaden Jackson, Jr.; WR/DB Mason Johnson, Sr. (Nevada); RB/LB Calvon Johnson, Sr.; OL Max Moore, Sr. (Sacramento State)
Top defensive returners: DE Briggs Bevans, DB Guy Razzano Briggs
Notable newcomers: TE/DE Aaydon Galloway, So.
Coach Jason Tenner says: "We have a great group of kids who have worked hard this off-season and are ready to play. There are some tough matchups early on in our season that will help us define who we are and ultimately will decide how the season will play out. We're looking forward to kickoff."
Season opener: Friday at Whitney
14. Jesuit
2023 record: 9-2
Top offensive returners: RB Alan Cordano, Sr.
Top defensive returners: LB John Patock, Sr.; OL/DL Tristan McLoughlin, Sr.
Last 3 seasons: 28-7
Season opener: Aug. 30 vs. Rio Americano | Watch NFHS
15. Escalon
2023 record: 12-2
Top offensive returners: WR/DB Sam Jimenez, Sr.; TE/DE Ryan Lewis, Sr.; QB/S Logan Huebner, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DE Lewis; DT David Ingles, Sr.; DB Chase Cumming, Jr.; DT Frank Rodriguez, Sr.
Notable newcomers: QB Huebner; RB/S Dylan Ball, Fr.
Coach Andrew Beam says: "We are going to be physical, traditional Wing T football, and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball."
Season opener: Friday at Vacaville | Watch NFHS