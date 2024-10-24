Los Angeles City Section high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Starting in Week 5 in the Los Angeles City Section of the California high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings.
Garfield and San Pedro are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. As more games are played and the computer has more data to work with, teams will move up and down week to week.
Here are the latest expert Top 10 rankings in the LA City Section as of October 21, which has Narbonne sitting at No. 1 despite the drama in the Marine League.
Due to the CIF's implementation of 'competitive equity', computer rankings are being used to determine the playoff divisions for all team sports starting in 2024-25. The idea is based on using a team's current year to determine which division they belong in, in the playoffs.
In year's passed, playoff divisions were predetermined before the season began based off the previous two seasons.
Calpreps.com is the official computer system for football, but SBLive has its own computer rankings to keep an eye on, too. Below are the top 10 teams in the City Section after Week 8, according to the computer.
The link below the Top 10 will provide rankings for all teams.
TOP 1O COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Garfield (6-2)
2. San Pedro (6-3)
3. Narbonne (6-2)
4. Carson (5-3)
5. Birmingham (3-4)
6. Banning (4-5)
7. Westchester (7-1)
8. Gardena (7-1)
9. Palisades (6-2)
10. Dorsey (5-2)
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: