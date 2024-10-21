High School

Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (10/21/2024)

East LA Classic is at SoFi Stadium on Friday: Roosevelt vs. Garfield.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Garfield will play Roosevelt in the East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024.
/ Tarek Fattal

The saga continues in the Marine League as coaches boycott Narbonne.

Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of October 21.

New rankings will be released each Monday.

(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)

1. Narbonne (6-2)

Narbonne has not played since September 27. The forfeits continue; vs. Gardena (won't be played); 1

2. Carson (5-3)

Colts are 2-0 in the Marine League; at Banning; 2

3. Birmingham (3-4)

As expected, the Patriots are rolling through the West Valley League; at Taft; 3

4. San Pedro (6-3)

San Pedro has a Week 9 bye week before regular-season finale against Gardena; BYE; 5

5. Gardena (7-1)

The Panthers coming off a loss to Carson; vs. Narbonne (won't be played); 7

6. Banning (4-3)

Banning falls to San Pedro in OT, 34-33; vs. Carson; 6

7. Kennedy (6-2)

Cougars are 4-0 in the Valley Mission League after 56-28 win over Sylmar; at Panorama; 9

8. Garfield (6-2)

East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium on Friday against Roosevelt; vs. Roosevelt; 10

9. Venice (4-4)

Gondoliers are showing signs of coming on late after beating Palisades; at Fairfax; Unranked

10. Palisades (6-2)

The Dolphins fall to Venice 45-44 in the final minute; at University; 4

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

