Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (10/21/2024)
The saga continues in the Marine League as coaches boycott Narbonne.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of October 21.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (6-2)
Narbonne has not played since September 27. The forfeits continue; vs. Gardena (won't be played); 1
2. Carson (5-3)
Colts are 2-0 in the Marine League; at Banning; 2
3. Birmingham (3-4)
As expected, the Patriots are rolling through the West Valley League; at Taft; 3
4. San Pedro (6-3)
San Pedro has a Week 9 bye week before regular-season finale against Gardena; BYE; 5
5. Gardena (7-1)
The Panthers coming off a loss to Carson; vs. Narbonne (won't be played); 7
6. Banning (4-3)
Banning falls to San Pedro in OT, 34-33; vs. Carson; 6
7. Kennedy (6-2)
Cougars are 4-0 in the Valley Mission League after 56-28 win over Sylmar; at Panorama; 9
8. Garfield (6-2)
East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium on Friday against Roosevelt; vs. Roosevelt; 10
9. Venice (4-4)
Gondoliers are showing signs of coming on late after beating Palisades; at Fairfax; Unranked
10. Palisades (6-2)
The Dolphins fall to Venice 45-44 in the final minute; at University; 4
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- City Section preseason rankings, Aug. 18
- City Section rankings, Aug. 26
- City Section rankings, Sept. 3
- City Section rankings, Sept. 9
- City Section rankings, Sept. 23
- City Section rankings, Sept. 30
- City Section rankings, Oct. 1
- City Section rankings, Oct. 7
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: