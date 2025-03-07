NBA sons Alijah Arenas, Tajh Ariza set for rematch in California state tournament
Each time they face off, it provides large crowds, fun basketball and bragging rights.
Westchester standout junior Tajh Ariza will host Chatsworth senior Alijah Arenas on Saturday night in the CIF State Southern California regional Division II semifinals at 7 p.m. in what will be the third time the two collide this season.
Tajh is the son of Trevor Ariza and Alijah is the son of Gilbert Arenas — both fathers were well known players in the NBA and in the Los Angeles City Section back in their high school days. Trevor played at Westchester and Gilbert played at Grant High.
Alijah is a 2025 McDonald's All-American commited to USC. Tajh is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2026 and will likely be an All-American next season as a senior.
Saturday's showdown will be the ultimate rubber match. Chatsworth and Westchester split in the first two meetings, but the latter game meant more.
Chatsworth won the first game on November 19, 58-56. Arenas had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Ariza scored 14. However, the second game was the City Section Open Division final where Ariza notched 19 points and eight rebounds in a 65-55 victory to claim Westchester's 16th City title in program history.
Arenas had 33 points in the losing effort, but reaching the final qualified Chatsworth to the CIF State playoffs. Westchester was granted the No. 2 seed in the CIF State Division II tournament. Chatsworth is the No. 3.
It's win or go home Saturday night at Westchester High. The winner advances to the Division II regional semifinal on Tuesday night to face the winner of Riverside Poly and Bakersfield Christian.
Chatsworth reached the CIF State Division IV playoffs last year, but fell short despite Arenas' 44-point game, which marked the second-most points scored in a California state final since Tracy Murray in 1989 when he scored 64 points and 23 made field goals.
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: