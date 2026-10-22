Quartz Hill vs. Palmdale Football Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Game Tonight

Quartz Hill has put together an impressive 2026 high school football season, winning seven of its first eight games. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Royals will try to add another victory when they face Palmdale in a Southern California conference matchup.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific at Quartz Hill, with live streaming available through the NFHS Network.

Quartz Hill enters with a 7-1 record and an opportunity to continue building momentum as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Palmdale is 4-4 and will be looking for a victory that could provide a significant boost to its postseason outlook.

For both programs, Thursday's matchup offers more than another game on the schedule. The result could influence how each team finishes the regular season and prepares for the weeks ahead.

How to Watch Quartz Hill vs. Palmdale Football

What: California High School Football — Quartz Hill vs. Palmdale

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Where: Quartz Hill, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Quartz Hill vs. Palmdale Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Quartz Hill Looks to Build on 7-1 Start

Quartz Hill has established itself as one of the stronger teams in its area through the first eight games of the season.

The Royals have won seven times, putting themselves in a favorable position as the final stretch of the regular season arrives.

Thursday's matchup represents an opportunity to maintain that consistency against a familiar conference opponent.

The challenge for Quartz Hill will be avoiding complacency. A successful regular-season record provides confidence, but conference games can produce unexpected results, particularly when opponents are familiar with each other's personnel and tendencies.

A victory would give the Royals eight wins and another positive result before the postseason.

The coaching staff will also be looking for the type of execution that can carry into playoff competition, when the margin for error becomes smaller.

Palmdale Has an Opportunity to Change Its Season

Palmdale enters Thursday's contest with an even 4-4 record.

The Falcons have experienced a more difficult regular season than Quartz Hill, but a victory against a seven-win opponent would be an important accomplishment.

For Palmdale, the challenge is to deliver a complete performance against a team that has consistently found ways to win.

That means limiting mistakes, taking advantage of scoring opportunities and preventing Quartz Hill from controlling the pace of the game.

The Falcons also have the opportunity to finish the season with momentum, something that could prove valuable as the playoff picture comes into focus.

While the records favor Quartz Hill, Palmdale has plenty of incentive to make Thursday's matchup competitive.

Thursday Night Football in Southern California

The Quartz Hill–Palmdale matchup is part of a busy final stretch of the California high school football regular season.

As teams across the CIF Southern Section prepare for the playoffs, conference results become increasingly important.

Quartz Hill will try to continue a season that has already produced seven victories, while Palmdale looks to improve its record and finish strong.

High School On SI will continue covering California high school football throughout the regular season and postseason, including rankings, playoff developments and championship results.