Recruiting news: Major Hinchen (La Quinta, Calif.) confirms spring football visit for Thursday
Recruits have started to travel and make their way to schools during the spring as decisions for many prospects are just months away.
One of the players who has been on the road recently is Major Hinchen.
Hinchen is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback from La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California. The talented prospect is a four-time track and field record-holder at his school and has a personal best of 10.81 in the 100-meter dash.
Hinchen recently visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The defensive back spent plenty of time with Addison Williams, the Cornhuskers' defensive backs coach.
After his visit, Hinchen caught up with High School On SI to confirm a new visit he has set, along with three official visits he has made.
"I will be at USC on Tuesday, 4/8. I also have OVs set up for SDSU, UNLV and Sacramento State as of right now," Hinchen said.
Hinchen doesn't hold a USC offer and is likely looking to pick up an offer on his visit. The La Quinta star could set up a few more official visits, with the Nebraska Cornhuskers being in a prime position to land an official visit. If he were to receive an offer from the Trojans, he likely would take an official visit there, too.
Hinchen holds offers from many schools, such as Boise State, Oregon State and Washington State, which have yet to receive an official visit.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Georgia high school football: Marietta releases 2025 schedule
- 4-star safety Craig Tutt of Oakland (Tennessee) names top 3 schools
- KJ McClain of Saint Joseph Regional (New Jersey) confirms 2 official visits
- Tennessee high school football: Powell releases 2025 schedule
- Tennessee high school baseball: Baylor-McCallie set to play on MiLB field
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App