Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings; Games of the Week (10/15/2024)
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 10-12)
- CENTRAL SECTION
- CENTRAL COAST SECTION
- LA CITY SECTION
- NORTH COAST SECTION
- NORTHERN SECTION
- OAKLAND SECTION
- SAN DIEGO SECTION
- SAN FRANCISCO SECTION
- SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION
- SOUTHERN SECTION
UPCOMING SCHEDULE OCT. 17-19: San Diego Section
GAMES OF THE WEEK: No. 1 Lincoln at No. 2 Cathedral Catholic; No. 3 Mission Hills at No. 4 La Costa Canyon; No. 5 Granite Hills at No. 7 Mount Miguel; No. 10 Torrey Pines at No. 8 Carlsbad
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Lincoln (5-2)
Last week: 1
Results: Beat Point Loma, 42-0
Next: Friday at Cathedral Catholic
2. Cathedral Catholic (6-1)
Last week: 2
Results: Beat Granite Hills, 52-6
Next: Friday vs. Lincoln
3. Mission Hills (6-1)
Last week: 4
Results: Beat Torrey Pines, 31-14
Next: Friday at La Costa Canyon
4. La Costa Canyon (7-0)
Last week: 5
Results: Beat El Camino, 28-11
Next: Friday vs. Mission Hills
5. Granite Hills (5-2)
Last week: 3
Results: Lost to Cathedral Catholic, 52-6
Next: Friday at Mount Miguel
6. San Marcos (6-1)
Last week: 6
Results: Beat Mt. Carmel, 38-0
Next: Friday at Ramona
7. Mount Miguel (6-1)
Last week: 7
Results: Beat Helix, 48-35
Next: Friday vs. Granite Hills
8. Carlsbad (5-2)
Last week: 8
Results: Beat Poway, 40-11
Next: Friday vs. Torrey Pines
9. Rancho Bernardo (6-1)
Last week: HM
Results: Beat Ramona, 35-10
Next: Friday at Fallbrook
10. Torrey PInes (3-4)
Last week: 9
Results: Lost to Mission Hills, 31-14
Next: Friday at Carlsbad
Five others to watch: Brawley (6-1), El Camino (4-3), La Jolla (5-2), Poway (3-4), Oceanside (5-3), Rancho Bernardo (6-1)
