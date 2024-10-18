High School

Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings; Games of the Week (10/15/2024)

No. 2 Cathedral Catholic easily disposes of No. 3 Granite Hills; Huge games among the elite this weekend, including No. 1 Lincoln at No. 2 Cathedral Catholic

Mitch Stephens

Cathedral Catholic takes the field just before its Sept. 6, 2024 game with Mountain Pointe in the 2024 Honor Bowl. On Friday, the Dons host No. 1 Lincoln in the San Diego Section Game of the Year to date.
Cathedral Catholic takes the field just before its Sept. 6, 2024 game with Mountain Pointe in the 2024 Honor Bowl. On Friday, the Dons host No. 1 Lincoln in the San Diego Section Game of the Year to date. / Photo: Steve Silva

GAMES OF THE WEEK: No. 1 Lincoln at No. 2 Cathedral Catholic; No. 3 Mission Hills at No. 4 La Costa Canyon; No. 5 Granite Hills at No. 7 Mount Miguel; No. 10 Torrey Pines at No. 8 Carlsbad

TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS

1. Lincoln (5-2)

Football photo, San Diego, California high school
San Diego Lincoln QB Akili Smith Jr. in 2023 playoff game with Granite Hills. Smith is an Oregon commit and will lead the Hornets into a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown Friday at Cathedral Catholic. / Photo: Justin Fine

Last week: 1
Results: Beat Point Loma, 42-0
Next: Friday at Cathedral Catholic

2. Cathedral Catholic (6-1)

Last week: 2
Results: Beat Granite Hills, 52-6
Next: Friday vs. Lincoln

3. Mission Hills (6-1)

Last week: 4
Results: Beat Torrey Pines, 31-14
Next: Friday at La Costa Canyon

4. La Costa Canyon (7-0)

Last week: 5
Results: Beat El Camino, 28-11
Next: Friday vs. Mission Hills

5. Granite Hills (5-2)

Last week: 3
Results: Lost to Cathedral Catholic, 52-6
Next: Friday at Mount Miguel

6. San Marcos (6-1)

Last week: 6
Results: Beat Mt. Carmel, 38-0
Next: Friday at Ramona

7. Mount Miguel (6-1)

Last week: 7
Results: Beat Helix, 48-35
Next: Friday vs. Granite Hills

8. Carlsbad (5-2)

Last week: 8
Results: Beat Poway, 40-11
Next: Friday vs. Torrey Pines

9. Rancho Bernardo (6-1)

Last week: HM
Results: Beat Ramona, 35-10
Next: Friday at Fallbrook

10. Torrey PInes (3-4)

Last week: 9
Results: Lost to Mission Hills, 31-14
Next: Friday at Carlsbad

Five others to watch: Brawley (6-1), El Camino (4-3), La Jolla (5-2), Poway (3-4), Oceanside (5-3), Rancho Bernardo (6-1)

