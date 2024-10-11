High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 7 (10/11/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 7 in the CIF Southern Section, October 10-11.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Simi Valley's Evan Rodriguez leaps over Royal's Jonathan Arreola during the second quarter of their rivalry game at Royal High on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Pioneers won 62-10 to reach 3-0 on the season.
Simi Valley's Evan Rodriguez leaps over Royal's Jonathan Arreola during the second quarter of their rivalry game at Royal High on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Pioneers won 62-10 to reach 3-0 on the season. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's the middle of October, which means league play has started. It also means a lot of movement is imminent within the Top 25 rankings in the final weeks of the regular season. Be sure to check on the latest rankings on Sunday.

SBLive created four watchlists for the 2024 yearly awards.

YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year

Here are the Week 7 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 0: Husan Longstreet was 10 for 13 for 220 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for a score.

Newbury Park 48, Calabasas 20: Brady Smigiel was 10 for 15 for 247 yards and four touchdown passes with a rushing touchdown. Shane Rosenthal had five catches for 145 yards and two scores.

Simi Valley 56, Camarillo 7: Tagg Harrison threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Pioneers move to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Marmonte League.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Mater Dei, Servite

St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita

Orange Lutheran, JSerra

Inglewood, Lawndale

Gardena Serra, Chaminade

Leuzinger, Palos Verdes

Chaparral, Murrieta Valley

Oak Hills, Serrano

Downey, Bellflower

San Clemente, Coronado (NV)

Yorba Linda, San Juan Hills

Millikan, Long Beach Poly

Cathedral, Paraclete

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California