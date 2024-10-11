Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 7 (10/11/24)
It's the middle of October, which means league play has started. It also means a lot of movement is imminent within the Top 25 rankings in the final weeks of the regular season. Be sure to check on the latest rankings on Sunday.
SBLive created four watchlists for the 2024 yearly awards.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the Week 7 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 0: Husan Longstreet was 10 for 13 for 220 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for a score.
Newbury Park 48, Calabasas 20: Brady Smigiel was 10 for 15 for 247 yards and four touchdown passes with a rushing touchdown. Shane Rosenthal had five catches for 145 yards and two scores.
Simi Valley 56, Camarillo 7: Tagg Harrison threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Pioneers move to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Marmonte League.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Mater Dei, Servite
St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita
Orange Lutheran, JSerra
Inglewood, Lawndale
Gardena Serra, Chaminade
Leuzinger, Palos Verdes
Chaparral, Murrieta Valley
Oak Hills, Serrano
Downey, Bellflower
San Clemente, Coronado (NV)
Yorba Linda, San Juan Hills
Millikan, Long Beach Poly
Cathedral, Paraclete
