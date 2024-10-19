Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 8 (10/18/24)
Just three weeks remain in the high school football regular season.
Week 8's big matchups are highlighted by Servite's showdown with St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium, Murrieta Valley vs. Corona Centennial, Oak Hills vs. Apple Valley, Los Alamitos vs. Edison, and Mission Viejo vs. San Clemente.
Here are the Week 8 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
(No Top 25 teams in action)
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Mater Dei 41, JSerra 17: Dash Beierly threw for 164 yards with 3TDs.
St. John Bosco 27, Servite 17: Freshman Koa Malau’ulu threw TDs for the Braves.
Mission Viejo 23, San Clemente 7: The Diablos recorded seven sacks in the victory.
Orange Lutheran 13, Santa Margarita 10: TJ Lateef completed 17 of 24 passes for 243 yards. Steve Chavez rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Sierra Canyon 38, Bishop Amat 0: Trailblazers stay unbeaten in the Mission League.
Corona Centennial 28, Murrieta Valley 9: Braylin Drake rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
Inglewood 27, Mira Costa 7: Sentinels take over sole possession of first place in the Bay League heading into next week’s contest vs. defending champion Palos Verdes
Oaks Christian 35, St. Bonaventure 0: Lions are unbeaten in the Marmonte League
Simi Valley 35, Bishop Diego 28: Brice Hawkins scored four TDs.
Gardena Serra 34, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 18: The Cavs are unbeaten and on a crash course with Sierra Canyon for a winner-takes-all Mission League title game on Nov. 1.
Oak Hills 30, Apple Valley 14
Newbury Park 45, Westlake 3
Chaparral 48, Norco 27
Edison 21, Los Alamitos 10
Millikan 69, Lakewood 28
San Juan Hills 30, Newport Harbor 7
Yorba Linda 37, Tesoro 10
Leuzinger 34, Culver City 7
Cathedral 42, St. Pius 10
