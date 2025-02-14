Top 5 CIF Southern Section boys basketball second-round playoff storylines, matchups
The CIF Southern Section high school basketball playoffs are here.
Of course, the lede story into the 2024-25 postseason in boys basketball is the new-look, 10-team Open Division playoffs, which boasts a field more than eight teams for the first time since 2018.
"I like that teams have something to fight for until the end," Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said of the new Open Division format, which makes teams compete for a berth to the CIF State playoffs. "The field is stacked."
But after the Open Division comes the gauntlet of the Division 1 field and beyond, which are littered with big-time players and appealing storylines to keep an eye on.
Here's a look at the top storylines and matchups in the second round of the playoffs on Friday night.
TOP 5 STORYLINES, MATCHUPS
1. No. 8 JSerra at No. 4 Santa Margarita, OPEN
Each round of pool play in the Open Division serves up a 'tossup'. Wednesday's was Redondo Union vs. Sierra Canyon, which landed in overtime before Sierra Canyon earned the victory. JSerra at Notre Dame was tight, too — finishing 71-68 in ND's favor.
Friday night's tossup is JSerra at Santa Margarita. It will be the third time the two teams have played this season. SM is 2-0 against JSerra, but to chalk up win number three for the Eagles would be foolish.
JSerra is looking to bounce back after a close loss and Santa Margarita is coming off a bye.
2. Former NBA and college coach go at it
The Division 1 second-round matchup between Crespi and Campbell Hall won't just be about talented players like Peyton White (Nevada commit) and Isaiah Johnson (Colorado).
The coaching matchup is good, too.
Celts are led by former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher. Former high-major college assistant David Grace is at the helm for Campbell Hall. Grace has been at UCLA, Cal and was an associate HC at Vanderbilt.
Both took their posts at the same time and have been at it for two years, but on Friday night, one will go home.
3. Big player matchups
The second round of the playoffs possess some great player matchups:
Brandon Benjamin, Canyon vs. Luke Zuffelato, Santa Barbara, D1
Jeremiah Hampton, Windward vs. Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood, D1
Trent Minter, Los Alamitos vs. Jovani Ruff, LB Poly, D1
Ashton McCullough, Oak Hills vs. Isaiah Rogers, Centennial, D2AA
Cooper Stearns, Irvine vs. Josh Irving, Pasadena, D2A
4. Oak Park started 0-12
The Eagles started the season 0-12, but earned an automatic qualifier out of the Coastal Canyon League with a second-place finish thanks to going 5-3.
Oak Park, led by savvy, veteran coach Aaron Shaw, used to be a Division 1 playoff mainstay with players like Wes and Clark Slajchert and Riley Battin. Times of changed, but clearly the Eagles have figured things out. Jadon Holmes has been the team's go-to player in big games.
Oak Park is one win away from the quarterfinals after that 0-12 start.
5. Hunter Caplan vs. old team
Chalk this one up to the basketball gods. Hunter Caplan, who was a standout freshman for Brentwood last season is now a top scorer for Crean Lutheran in Irvine as a sophomore.
Of course, fate would have it that Caplan will now face his old teammates in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Crean will travel to Brentwood Friday night. Brentwood is led by freshman Shalen Sheppard.
