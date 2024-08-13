Vote: Which CIF-Central Coast Section running back will have the biggest season?
In recent years, many of California's top high school running backs have come from the CIF-CCS – including some of the state's top college recruits at the position.
Now, we want to know who you think is the top running back in the Central Coast Section? Choose any candidate from last month's list of the section's top RBs, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, and results will be announced the next day.
Meet the candidates:
Kingston Keanaaina, Saint Francis, Sr.: Expect huge numbers in 2024 for the powerful and fleet 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, who has seven college offers including BYU, San Diego State and Washington State. In eight games as a sophomore he rushed for 780 yards and 10 TDs and last season, upped those numbers to 1,309 and 16.
Evan Usher, Woodside, Jr.: The 6-2, 195-pounder already has rushed for 3,091 career yards and 40 touchdowns, including 1,342 and 17 last season. He rushed 26 times for 271 yards and three TDs in a 39-30 win over overfelt. He’s led his team to a record of 15-7 over the last two seasons.
Eli Dukes, Palma, So.: As a freshman, Dukes (5-10, 175) was called up to varsity midway through the season and promptly rushed for 1,182 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s a major prospect.
Jarious Hogan, St. Ignatius, Sr.: The first-team All-West Catholic Athletic League running back played just eight games total due to injury. He rushed for 518 yards and 11 touchdowns and added two more TDs as a receiver. The 5-8, 180-pounder should put up much bigger names as a senior.
Marcel Leggett, Valley Christian, Sr.: Listed as an athlete, Leggett (5-10, 175) rushed for 141 times for 756 yards last season and seven touchdowns but figures to get a lot more carries in 2024. Also a defensive back and returner, Leggett has an offer from Knox College and interest from Cal Poly, Fresno State and San Jose State.
Emmanuel Fitzgerald, San Mateo, Sr.: The rugged 6-1, 225-pounder rushed 206 times last season for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games. He’ll likely get a heavier workload in 2024.
Enobong Wirth, Monterey, Sr.: Another power back, the 5-10, 205-pounder rushed 149 times for 930 yards and 10 scores in 2023, leading the Dores to an 8-4 record. He was also a mainstay on defense with 57 tackles.
Christopher Rasmussen-Horan, North Monterey County, Sr.: Another strong back, the 5-11, 200-pounder rushed 132 times for 771 yards (5.8 average) with seven touchdowns.
Obryan Flanigan, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Jr.: A first-team All-WCAL member as a sophomore, the 6-foot, 185-pounder showed skills both at running back (256 yards, two touchdowns) and receiver (32 catches, 457 yards, three TDs). He’ll get a lot more touches in 2024.
Elijah Fields, South San Francisco, Sr.: Averaged a crazy 15.24 yards per carry en route to 686 yards and 11 touchdowns for one of the section’s top teams. The Warriors went 12-2, their first winning season since 2012.
Dante Allendorf, Hillsdale, Sr.: 2023 stats – 544 yards, three TDs rushing; 14 catches for 273 yards and four TDs.
Johnothan Cruz, Sobrato, Sr.: 2023 stats – 10 carries for 159 yards and one TD.
Lazaro Faraj-Washington, Mitty, Jr.: 2023 stats – 143 yards, one TD rushing; two catches for 91 yards and one TD.
Duron Hall, Overfelt, Sr.: 2023 stats – 775 yards, two TDs rushing.
Nano Latu, Serra, Sr.: 2023 stats – 219 yards, three TDs rushing; four catches for 53 yards and one TD.
Zach Perez, Terra Nova, Sr.: 2023 stats – 710 yards, four TDs rushing; 10 catches for 134 yards and one TD.