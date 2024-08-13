Vote: Which CIF-North Coast Section running back will have the biggest season?
In July, we discussed who we believe to be the top running backs in the CIF-North Coast Section entering the 2024 high school football season.
Now, it's your turn to speak your opinion.
Decide who you think is the CIF-CCS' top signal caller, and vote for your favorite candidate(s) until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Results will be announced on Monday or Tuesday.
See top quarterback lists: California’s Top 50 | San Diego Section | Southern Section |North Coast Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section | Sac-Joaquin Section
Meet the candidates:
Julian McMahan, Monte Vista, Sr. (Washington commit): Really emerged as a runner his junior season and developed as a receiver also, combining for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Jamar Searcy, Pittsburg, Sr.: After sitting out five games due to transfer rules, Searcy was a dominating force and the reason why the Pirates reached the CIF Northern California D1-A championship game. He rushed for 971 yards (10.01 per carry) and nine touchdowns, added 20 catches and two more scores and was an impact defender with 73 tackles and two returns for TDs.
Dominic Kelley, De La Salle, Sr.: Part of De La Salle’s terrific trio in the backfield, the 5-11, 190-pounder is the power and steady back with 1,236 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Nevada and San Jose State have made offers.
Derrick Blanche, De La Salle, Sr.: What Blanche lacks in size, he makes up for in moves, toughness and vision. Nevada, Maryland, North Texas and Florida Atlantic have offered the third-year starter. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards (6.1 per carry) and 13 touchdowns.
Elijah Bow, Pittsburg, Sr.: An absolute rock the last two seasons as starter, the 5-10, 200-pounder rushed for 1,295 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He and Searcy make up a lightning and thunder backfield.
Kamarri Robinson, Livermore, Sr.: The 5-8, 180-pounder was a first team All-EBAL Valley performer, highlighted by a NCS record setting 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 45-34 win over Dublin. He averaged 18.4 yards per his 29 carries that night. Robinson broke the previous mark of 473. In just nine games, Robinson rushed for a school record 2,145 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jaxon Bell, Liberty, Jr.: The section’s leading sophomore rusher in 2023 with 1,537 yards (9.0 per carry) and 25 touchdowns. Already with offers from Nevada and UAB despite his listed size of 5-7, 170.
Micah Parker, Campolindo, Jr.: Burst onto the scene later in the season to rush for 863 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5-11, 180-pounder has an excellent burst and escapability.
Sam Beck, St. Helena, Sr.: Led all NCS juniors with 1,438 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the 6-5 Saints. He rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-27 win at Cloverdale.
Gabe Flores, Arroyo, Sr.: The 6-1, 180-pounder rushed 146 times for 1,051 yards and seven touchdowns for the Dons, while adding 34 tackles from his safety spot.
Mekhi Adanadus, Heritage, Sr.: 1,012 yards, 10 TDs rushing; three catches for five yards.
Jayden Bryant, Moreau Catholic, Sr.: 860 yards, 14 TDs rushing; eight catches for 74 yards and one TD.
Matthew Forbes, Irvington, Sr.: 910 yards, 13 TDs rushing; 11 catches for 173 yards.
Cameron Redd, Washington, Jr.: 964 yards, eight TDs rushing on 11.8 yards per carry; one catch for eight yards.
Curtis Tucker, Antioch, Sr.: 730 yards, seven TDs rushing; eight catches for 68 yards and two TDs.
Kyle Watkins, Kelseyville, Sr.: 1,226 yards, 14 TDs rushing on 8.1 yards per carry; 11 catches for 172 yards and threeTDs.