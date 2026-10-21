There's a new No. 1 in the High School On SI Prep Soccer Top 15 rankings, and Woodstock Academy (Conn.) earned its place at the top with a statement victory.

Behind two goals from HaeSung Kim and another from Jeston Addy, Woodstock knocked off previously top-ranked Hoosac School (N.Y.), 3-2, in a rematch of last year's Prep Premier League championship game. The victory, combined with a 1-1 tie between previously second-ranked Taft School (Conn.) and Worcester Academy, vaulted Woodstock from No. 3 to No. 1.

Taft moves into the No. 2 position with its remarkable 42-match unbeaten streak intact, while Hoosac slips to No. 3 after suffering its first loss in nearly a year.

1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 7-0-1

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: HaeSung Kim scored twice, and Jeston Addy added a goal as Woodstock Academy edged former No. 1 Hoosac School, 3-2, in a showdown between Prep Premier League frontrunners. The victory keeps Woodstock on track to finish atop the PPL East Division, which would lead to a more favorable path to the league semifinals.

2. Taft School [Conn.], 7-0-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Alex Calabro scored the game-winner in Taft's 1-0 victory over Berkshire School. Fairfield commit Fields DeShaw netted the team's goal in a 1-1 tie with Worcester Academy. Taft's undefeated run now stands at 42 matches as it enters a midweek clash with a dangerous Avon Old Farms team.

3. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 8-1-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Hoosac's stay at No. 1 was brief, as the team fell to Woodstock Academy, 3-2, in a rematch of last year's PPL title game. The loss was Hoosac’s first in exactly 364 days, dating back to a 2-0 regular-season setback against Woodstock last year. Hoosac faces another tough test Saturday against No. 5 Masters Academy.

4. Northwood School [N.Y.], 5-2-2

League: Independent

Notes: Northwood was idle last week. Northwood faces Bridgton Academy this weekend and a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Sunday at the Woodstock Academy Invitational.

5. Masters Academy International [Mass.] 7-1-2

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Lewis Preau and Hunter Fitzgerald scored to lead Masters Academy to a 2-1 victory over Darrow School. Masters held a 1-0 lead against No. 14 Mount St. Charles in a midweek matchup before the game was halted due to inclement weather. It remains unclear whether the contest will be completed this season. Masters faces Hoosac School in a Top 5 showdown this weekend.

6. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 7-1-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Northfield Mount Hermon edged Avon Old Farms 1-0 and Phillips Exeter 3-2 last week. NMH is undefeated against NEPSAC schools, losing only to St. Andrew's College, Canada's defending prep school national champion.

7. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 8-1-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Luca Gallo and Anderson Kean scored the goals to carry Loomis Chaffee to a 2-0 win over Williston Northampton in Loomis' lone match last week. Loomis faces No. 12 Suffield Academy on Friday.

8. Brooks School [Mass.], 10-1-0

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Brooks School posted a pair of 3-1 victories last week, defeating St. Sebastian's and Rivers School. The schedule gets tougher this week, with Brooks facing St. George's and Belmont Hill, two programs just outside the Top 15.

9. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 7-0-4

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: It was a busy week for Choate, playing three matches in four days. Choate edged Williston Northampton, 2-1, handled Hopkins School, 6-0, and then played to a 1-1 tie with Kent School. Choate faces No. 12 Suffield Academy on Wednesday and No. 13 Hotchkiss on Saturday.

10. Milton Academy [Mass.], 7-1-3

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Landon Muzquiz scored the winner as Milton edged Roxbury Latin, 1-0, last week. Milton then lost its unbeaten status with a 2-1 upset loss to league rival Buckingham Browne & Nichols.

11. Vermont Academy [Vt.], 10-0-0

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Vermont Academy shut out Kimball Union Academy and Brewster Academy last week to remain perfect. The backline crew of Marco Losada, Alex Frangrillo, Jack Akins, and Alejandro Valle has led a defense that has allowed only two goals over the last nine matches.

12. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 6-0-4

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Slavik Cheng netted the lone goal in Suffield Academy's 1-1 tie with Berkshire School over the weekend. Earlier in the week, Suffield handled Pomfret School, 8-0. Suffield faces two ranked teams this week: No. 9 Choate on Wednesday and No. 7 Loomis on Friday.

13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 5-1-5

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Sophomore Bless Obey scored the team's lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Deerfield Academy. He also scored in the one-sided win over Greenwich Country Day. Isaiah Blake also scored twice against Greenwich. Hotchkiss is undefeated in its last five matches since a 1-0 loss to Suffield Academy.

14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 5-2-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Ben Crowe scored twice, and Jake Evans added a goal as Mount St. Charles handled Phillips Andover 3-0. Crowe now has nine goals this season. Mount St. Charles was trailing Masters Academy 1-0 when the match was terminated due to weather. No word yet on whether the game will be completed.

15. Middlesex School [Mass.], 6-1-3

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Middlesex bounced back from a shutout loss to No. 8 Brooks the previous week with comfortable wins over Governor's Academy and Groton School. Middlesex scored 13 goals combined in the two matches. Noah Helfgott led the way with four goals and one assist. Adriano Valmora added three goals and two assists. Billy Zuze had two goals and two assists. Center back Will McCarthy had a goal and one assist. All of those players are juniors.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill School [Mass.], Berkshire School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Deerfield School [Mass.], Mercersburg Academy [Pa.], Pennington School [N.J.], Phillips Andover [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], Westminster School [Conn.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].