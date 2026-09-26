COLONIE, N.Y. -- The night's marquee matchup between High School on SI Prep Top 15 No. 4 Northwood School (N.Y.) and Combine Academy (N.C.) lived up to its billing, ending in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

The match provided the nightcap on the first day of action at the NXT LVL Showcase, played at Afrim's Sports Park, featuring 14 of the nation's top 15-ranked teams.

In other matches, Bridgton Academy (Maine) edged Puerto Rico Sea Raiders 1-0, Northwood School U17s and St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.) played to a 1-1 draw, and Hoosac School Varsity (N.Y.) and Wheeler School (R.I.) played to a scoreless draw.

Although Combine Academy is one of the nation's premier prep programs, it is not eligible for the High School on SI Prep rankings because its schedule consists almost entirely of club teams and college competition.

Combine Academy controlled much of the early play and took the lead on a flick by Miguel Pimenta do Cabo. Georgetown commit Josh Baker answered for Northwood in the second half, scoring the equalizer to secure the 1-1 draw.

Friday Standouts

FORWARDS

Josh Baker, Northwood School U19 (N.Y.), '27: The Georgetown commit scored the game-tying goal. He has struggled early in the season, but worked himself into the game Friday night. He was an important presence in Northwood's attack.

Philippe Joly, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.), '29: This rising star was the lone multi-goal scorer on Friday.



Wilfredo Reyes Rivera, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.), '28: Reyes served up an assist and scored the game-tying goal less than a minute after the opponent had taken a 3-2 lead.





Dominic Sanchez, Combine Academy (N.C.), '27: An exceptionally dynamic player, Sanchez is drawing significant interest from NCAA Division I programs. Northwood defenders committed three yellow cards while trying to defend him.

MIDFIELDERS

Tomas Castano, Wheeler School (R.I.), '27: He was composed under pressure and he converted his passes.

Lorenzo Fret, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders, '27: Fret is an offensive-minded midfielder who created most of the team's chances.

Nico Gomez, Bridgton Academy (Maine), '27: The Spain native nearly scored twice but was denied by a pair of outstanding saves from the Sea Raiders' goalkeeper. Gomez is a dangerous attacker who is always looking to get to goal.

Jaime Jaquete, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), '27: He won a lot of midfield duels. He was key to the St. Thomas More attack.



David Lee, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), '27: He is a tricky winger and created several shots on goal.

Oscar Page, Wheeler School (R.I.), '27: He created several dangerous opportunities.

Matias Settles, Northwood School U19 (N.Y.), '27: The Vassar College commit has an exceptional work rate. He did more running than anyone on the team and covered for his teammates.

DEFENDERS

Enzo Carvalho, Combine Academy (N.C.), '27: The left-wing defender from Brazil is very good in possession. He was creative in his passes.

Esteban Lopez, Bridgton Academy (Maine), '27: The Costa Rican native scored the game-winning goal despite playing a defensive role. His distribution was solid and he keeps possession even under pressure.

Keran Nana, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), '28: Despite playing in a high-scoring match, Nana's defensive play was key, including a goal-line clearance.

Nojus Zilinskas, Combine Academy (N.C.), '27: The Lithuania native has seamlessly transitioned from left back to center back, where he dictates play with composure and authority. Zilinskas combines NCAA Division I-caliber size, physicality, and leadership, and his aerial presence makes him a constant threat on set pieces.

GOALKEEPER

Gramm Hinckley, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders, '27: A club player for Bethesda (Md.), Hinckley joined the Sea Raiders as a guest player and was the star who kept them in the contest with several big saves.



Friday Scores

Combine Academy (N.C.) 1, Northwood School U19 (N.Y.) 1. Goals - CA: Miguel Pimenta do Cabo. NS: Josh Baker.

Bridgton Academy (Maine) 1, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders 0. Goal - BA: Esteban Lopez.

St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.) 3, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.) 3. Goals - STM: Thiago Feltosa, Guillermo Lama, own goal. NS: Philippe Joly 2, Wilfredo Reyes Rivera.

Hoosac School Varsity (N.Y.) 0, Wheeler School (R.I.) 0. Goals - none.