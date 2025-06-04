One of Connecticut's highest paid high school head football position filled by team's offensive coordinator

High School

Lawmen offensive coordinator Ryan Pearson was named the program's new head football coach on Wednesday

Ryan Pearson, the Lawmen offensive coordinator, was named Jonathan Law head football coach on Wednesday
On Wednesday, one of Connecticut's highest paid head football coaching positions was filled and the school didn't have to look far to find their man.

Jonathan Law's athletics handle on X announced that they have named offensive coordinator Ryan Pearson as the football program's head coach. Pearson, who replaces former head coach Chris Haley, led the Lawmen offense in 2024 to an average of 22.2 points per game.

When it comes to coaching stipends out of the Constitution State, Jonathan Law has the highest compared to any other public school, tying with Foran for a stipend pay of $11,100 overall.

Haley steps away after leading the Lawmen to multiple CIAC playoff berths over the course of the last four seasons. The former Lawmen head coach's best season came in 2022 when Haley led the program to a 10-2 finish, losing to eventual 2022 Class M champion Notre Dame, in the semifinals.

Jonathan Law reached the Class M playoffs this past 2024 season, with the Lawmen falling to Brookfield, 48-13, in the quarterfinal round. The Lawmen finished 6-5 last fall.

