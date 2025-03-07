1st annual She Is Football Tournament to take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' One Buc Place
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the main leaders when it comes to pushing the National Football League's (NFL) initiatives of high school girls flag football and they take center stage again this weekend.
The 2-time Super Bowl champions will be hosting the first-ever 'She Is Football Tournament' at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center, with eight teams from the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas taking part.
Most notably, No. 1 ranked Alonso headlines alongside No. 2 Lennard and No. 3 Robinson in the tournament. Some of the state's top quarterbacks on the girls flag football circuit will be throwing the rock like Alonso's Gabby Werr, Robinson's Haidyn Spano, Lennard's Sydney Elizondo and Steinbrenner's KK Ramsey.
Down below is the full schedule of games for the tournament that begins today:
She Is Football Tournament 2025
March 7th, Friday
3 p.m. Round 1 games
No. 1 Robinson vs. No. 8 Harmony
No. 2 Lennard vs. No. 7 Lecanto
4:30 p.m. games
No. 3 Alonso vs. No. 6 St. Petersburg
No. 4 Newsome vs. No. 5 Steinbrenner
March 8th, Saturday
9 a.m. Semifinals
10:30 a.m. 3rd Place Game
12 p.m. Tournament championship
1:30 p.m. 5th Place Game
More From High School On SI
• Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Brian Niedermeyer leaves Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) to accept job with NFL's Denver Broncos
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi