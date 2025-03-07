High School

1st annual She Is Football Tournament to take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' One Buc Place

The tournament begins today and runs through Saturday with nine games overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the main leaders when it comes to pushing the National Football League's (NFL) initiatives of high school girls flag football and they take center stage again this weekend.

The 2-time Super Bowl champions will be hosting the first-ever 'She Is Football Tournament' at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center, with eight teams from the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas taking part.

Most notably, No. 1 ranked Alonso headlines alongside No. 2 Lennard and No. 3 Robinson in the tournament. Some of the state's top quarterbacks on the girls flag football circuit will be throwing the rock like Alonso's Gabby Werr, Robinson's Haidyn Spano, Lennard's Sydney Elizondo and Steinbrenner's KK Ramsey.

Down below is the full schedule of games for the tournament that begins today:

She Is Football Tournament 2025

March 7th, Friday

3 p.m. Round 1 games

No. 1 Robinson vs. No. 8 Harmony

No. 2 Lennard vs. No. 7 Lecanto

4:30 p.m. games

No. 3 Alonso vs. No. 6 St. Petersburg

No. 4 Newsome vs. No. 5 Steinbrenner

March 8th, Saturday

9 a.m. Semifinals

10:30 a.m. 3rd Place Game

12 p.m. Tournament championship

1:30 p.m. 5th Place Game

Andy Villamarzo
