2026 Five-star power forward Toni Bryant transfers to Zephyrhills Christian Academy

The No. 14 ranked player in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports will play for the Warriors for his senior season.

Victory Christian (1) Jozia Scott goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
One of the most coveted prospects in the nation announced on Monday, he will be playing his senior season at a new school.

Five-star junior power forward Toni Bryant, who is the No. 14 ranked player in the nation, No. 4 power forward, and the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports announced he will be transferring from North Tampa Christian to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior season.

Bryant will continue to play under his head coach Zach Reynolds who he played under while with the Titans for his first three seasons and led them to their first Final Four appearance in school history this season before losing a four-overtime thriller in the semifinals to Victory Christian Academy.

Bryant has 19 Division-1 offers from notable power-four schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, North Carolina, and several others.

This season for North Tampa Christian, Bryant averaged 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 66% from the field and 43% from behind the arc.

