5 takeaways from Lake Mary’s 7A-3 win over rival Seminole
SANFORD- Whenever Lake Mary Rams and Sanford Seminole meet, it’s an intense meeting between budding rivals in the area.
This round went to the Rams and it comes with district implications.
Behind two touchdown passes from Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary edged out Seminole 29-14 Monday night at Thomas E. Whigham Stadium.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the meeting between the Central Florida powers and give you five takeaways from the contest.
1. Under plenty of duress and dropped passes, Grubbs impressed
Lake Mary’s Noah Grubbs had to have been a little frustrated in the early going of the game. Under heavy duress by Seminole’s defense to the run game being stymied to dropped passes by his receivers, things just weren’t going right for the Notre Dame commitment. Despite all those things going against him, Grubbs just kept plugging away and eventually, he started to click and the Rams began to roll. Grubbs ended the evening with over 200 passing yards and two touchdowns. Not a bad night up against a heated rival.
2. These two teams will meet again
Let’s not kid ourselves: These two rivals will meet in the Class 7A playoffs. Yes, Lake Mary probably all but wrapped up the Class 7A, District 3 championship, but we think a Round 2 is in the works once all the dust settles. We’d like to think next time around, Seminole will have Michael Clayton throwing the rock and not their backup quarterback. Whenever these two teams collide, it certainly makes for great Friday night action.
3. No Michael Clayton for Seminole
Maybe the surprise of the night was no Michael Clayton starting for Seminole due to an undisclosed injury. Stepping into Clayton’s big shoes was junior Jeysen Williams, who was the program’s junior varsity quarterback last season. Williams played fine under the circumstances as he threw for a touchdown and ran in another. You left the game wondering what things might’ve looked like if Clayton was at the helm throughout the evening. Now Seminole heads into this Friday’s game against The First Academy potentially starting Williams once again.
4. What an atmosphere on a Monday night
It’s not everyday you get a high school football game on a Monday night, but both schools made sure to make the rivalry feel no different than if it was on a Friday night. The vibe walking into Thomas E. Whigham Stadium was one that would rival most school’s on any given Friday night, nonetheless on a school night. With the stands packed on both sides and plenty more on the fence lines, this was absolutely the must-see game of the night in Central Florida. Probably why this stadium was ranked one of the best in the state by us earlier this season.
5. Chase Hinshaw made some nifty grabs
On a night when the Rams were hindered by dropped passes, Hinshaw made some highlight-type grabs, including one just before halftime. What was probably the top play of the night, on a third down and mere seconds before intermission, Grubbs tossed a back shoulder throw to Hinshaw, which the senior proceeded to make a spectacular grab on, scoring a touchdown. Yeah, Hinshaw had himself a nice evening we’d say.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl