Armwood's Girard Pringle awarded Hillsborough County's Guy Toph Trophy
Every season, the best football player out of Hillsborough County is awarded with the high school football equivalent to college football’s Heisman Trophy Award: The Guy Toph Award.
The annual award is handed out to the top player from the previous season in all of the 813. On Wednesday night, a winner was announced.
Armwood senior running back Girard Pringle was named the 2024 Guy Toph Award winner. Pringle is a Miami (FL) signee and rushed for 1,199 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the Hawks this past season.
Here's what 247Sports' Andrew Ivins has to say about Pringle:
Hyperactive running back prospect that’s quick to hit the hole and fight for yardage. Burst onto the national radar after the first game of junior season in which he rushed for just over 300 yards and four touchdowns against one of the Sunshine State’s top defenses. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to own more of a streamlined build. However, has proven to be rather effective working between the tackles as he plows through contact and drives himself forward with his lower center of gravity. Isn’t the type of ball carrier that wants to bounce everything outside, but has the foot speed to beat defenders to the perimeter. Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level and will need to earn a degree in pass protection to unlock true three-down capabilities, but should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his energy, agility and burst. Could certainly carve out a role early as a change-of-pace option and skillset looks to be tailor made for a power spread attack.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi