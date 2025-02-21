Brevard County's all-time winningest football coach tabbed to take over Satellite
The most winningest high school football coach in Brevard County is making his return to the sidelines this spring and beyond.
Satellite High School announced on Friday that former Palm Bay head coach Dan Burke was named the football program's next lead man. Burke coached the Pirates from 1996-2018 and returned for the 2023 season, totaling 250 wins along the way.
During his time at Palm Bay, Burke led the Pirates to state championships in 2000 and 2001 while adding 14 district titles and 10 region final appearances. Burke also spent time coaching at Trinity Prep and Winter Park, respectively.
Burke was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement in 2019. Overall, Burke has totaled 22 playoff appearances during his time as a head coach in Florida.
Satellite in 2024 finished with a record of 1-9, with the one win coming over coincidentally Burke's old squad, Palm Bay.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi