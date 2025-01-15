Cam Duke Stepping Down As Edgewater (Florida) Head Football Coach; Accepts HC Job In Georgia
On Tuesday evening, one of the Orlando area's top high school head football coaches announced his resignation and it was a surprising one at that.
Cam Duke posted on X that he was effectively ending his time as Edgewater's head football coach. Duke has been the head coach of the Eagles since 2017, compiling an overall record of 85-15.
Duke mentions in his post that he has accepted the head coaching job at Marietta High School in Georgia.
Down below is the message Duke posted on X:
"To my Edgewater Family,
Serving as your head football coach over the past eight years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Leading this program has been one of the his incredible estrtunity. am been grateful or the chance to e work with such dedicated and hardworking players, an elite coaching staff, superior faculty and staff, and a community that has supported us every step of the way. Together, we have celebrated a lot of victories (85 to be exact), witnessed all types of life changes with players and coaches, weathered a plethora of challenges, and created memories that will truly last a lifetime. Edgewater High School is a special place to my entire family. In 2017, you immediately embraced me with open arms. Through the years, you enthusiastically celebrated with me as married my amazing wite and then celerated again when ! became a father twice!). For that alone, I will be torever gratetul. 1 will cherish the bonds we've built and all the lessons we've learned together, both on and off the field. I am tilled with a mix of overwhelming emotions as I announce my decision to step down as the head football coach at Edgewater High school. nave just accepted the nead coaching position at Mariett High School in Marietta, Georgia. Please know that this wa. anything but an easy decision, as my heart is deeply rooted in this community. However, I believe this new opportunity will allow me to grow as a coach and continue to make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes. To my players: Thank you for your hard work, your immense trust, and your relentless dedication. You inspire me every day and I am so proud of everything you've accomplished thus far. The game of football is just a platform. YOU are literally the reason why I do what I do. You are also why this decision was so difficult to make. To my phenomenal coaching staff, athletic administration, school leadership team, athletic trainers, faculty, staff, and the entire Edgewater community: Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in me to lead this program. Although my time as your head coach is ending, I am contident that the relationships I've built here will be maintained for many years to come. I may not be on campus, but central Florida will always be considered our home and my family will always be rooting for the Eagles, no matter where we are located. I am so excited to see all the amazing things you will continue to achieve in the future.
With love and gratitude,
Coach Cameron Duke"
This past season, Duke led Edgewater to a 10-2 record and reaching the region semifinals before losing to Tampa Bay Tech.
Under Duke's watch, Edgewater reached the 2019 and 2020 Class 7A state championships, coming up just short against St. Thomas Aquinas both times.
This story will be updated.
