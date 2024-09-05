Cocoa vs. IMG Academy football: How to watch & get live score updates (9/6/2024)
The top two Florida high school football teams will battle for the No. 1 spot on Friday when IMG Academy hosts Cocoa in a nationally-ranked showdown.
IMG Academy and Cocoa are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the Florida Power 25, but they are also ranked No. 6 and No. 10 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings as well.
You can watch Cocoa vs. IMG live on the IMG YouTube channel.
How to watch IMG Academy vs. Cocoa football live stream
What: IMG Academy hosts Cocoa as the top two Florida high school football teams clash in a nationally-ranked matchup
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 6
Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Cocoa vs. IMG live on the IMG YouTube channel.
IMG Academy Ascenders (1-1)
The Ascenders started the year as the No. 4 ranked team in the nation but they were stunned in their first game of the season, losing to then No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) despite a 14-point halftime lead.
They bounced back last week with a 27-14 win over No. 15 Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) thanks to a four-touchdown performance from QB Ty Hawkins.
Cocoa Tigers (2-0)
The Tigers have outscored their opponents 93-10 through their first two games, and Cocoa looks like a team that might end up in the national discussion come the end of the 2024 season.
If they are going to top IMG, they will need a big game from 2026 star QB Brady Hart (Michigan commit), who has thrown for more than 600 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions so far this season.
For more on this game, check out 5 things to know ahead of Cocoa-IMG Academy Top 25 football showdown.
