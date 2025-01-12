Copper Being Stolen From Palm Beach County High School's Scoreboards: Report
According to a WPTV report, theives are scouring Palm Beach County high schools' scoreboards for copper wire.
Copper wire can be found within the actual scoreboards themselves, making for a costly theft that's impacted so far three high schools within Palm Beach County.
Per the report, the three high schools named were Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Joaquín García High and Royal Palm Beach.
“Palm Beach County School Police and local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating recent incidents involving property theft on some of our campuses,” said the Palm Beach County School District in a statement per the report. “In addition, the School District of Palm Beach County is taking steps to prevent these types of property thefts in the future. This includes installing additional security measures and increased patrols of our campuses.”
Also added in the report was what the going costs was for two different kinds of copper, with dirty copper going for $4 a pound and clean copper at $5 a pound.
More From High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi