Creekside (Florida) names Lane Teitelbaum head boys basketball coach
Creekside (Florida) has named Lane Teitelbaum as the school's next head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Monday
Teitelbaum served as the school's associate head coach from 2016 to 2023 at The Bolles School where the Bulldogs went 124-70 (.639) winning percentage during his tenure with the Bulldogs. Teitelbaum is no stranger to the greater-Jacksonville area where he graduated from The Bolles School in 1994 where he was a standout on their boys basketball program that reached the Final Four back in 1993.
During his tenure at Bolles, The Bulldogs made five regional playoff appearances and reached the regional final in 2018 before their season came to an end in the hands of Pensacola Catholic.
Teitelbaum served as the skills instructor of Blue Heat Academy, an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program based in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2021 where he coached and developed over two dozen athletes who went onto play collegiate basketball.
Teitelbaum replaces Chris Patteron who was the head coach at Creekside High School since 2022 leading the Knights to three consecutive district championships and also their best record since 2018 where they finished with a 27-5 record and reached the Class 8A Championship Game before losing to Blanche Ely.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
More From High School On SI
High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 boys basketball awardsTeddy Bridgewater calls for more award ceremonies for high school athletesTerry Posey retires from coaching after spending the past seven seasons as Navarre head boys basketball coachGarrett Ruppel steps down as Destin boys basketball coach, named head coach at Rocky Bayou Christian