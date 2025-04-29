High School

Creekside (Florida) names Lane Teitelbaum head boys basketball coach

Teitelbaum served as the associate head coach of the Bolles Bulldogs boys basketball program from 2016 to 2023

Ross Van De Griek

Creekside (Florida) has named Lane Teitelbaum as the school's next head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Monday

Teitelbaum served as the school's associate head coach from 2016 to 2023 at The Bolles School where the Bulldogs went 124-70 (.639) winning percentage during his tenure with the Bulldogs. Teitelbaum is no stranger to the greater-Jacksonville area where he graduated from The Bolles School in 1994 where he was a standout on their boys basketball program that reached the Final Four back in 1993.

During his tenure at Bolles, The Bulldogs made five regional playoff appearances and reached the regional final in 2018 before their season came to an end in the hands of Pensacola Catholic.

Teitelbaum served as the skills instructor of Blue Heat Academy, an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program based in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2021 where he coached and developed over two dozen athletes who went onto play collegiate basketball.

Teitelbaum replaces Chris Patteron who was the head coach at Creekside High School since 2022 leading the Knights to three consecutive district championships and also their best record since 2018 where they finished with a 27-5 record and reached the Class 8A Championship Game before losing to Blanche Ely.

Ross Van De Griek
