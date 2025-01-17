Daniel Fish let go as Flagler Palm Coast (Florida) Head Football Coach: Report

BREAKING



Daniel Fish has informed he has been let go as Head Coach at FPC.



Fish was 12-9 in his 2 seasons in Flagler County finishing 9-2 last season.