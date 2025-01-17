Daniel Fish let go as Flagler Palm Coast (Florida) Head Football Coach: Report
Bouncing back from a difficult 3-7 season in 2023 at Flagler Palm Coast, Daniel Fish was able to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record this past 2024 campaign.
That wasn't enough to keep Fish at the helm, apparently.
According to WNZF's Michael Lischio Jr., Flagler Palm Coast has decided to move on from Fish, who finishes his tenure after just two seasons at the helm. Fish went 12-9 overall between 2023 and 2024.
It ended up being a banner season for the Bulldogs, as they qualified for the Class 7A playoffs and falling in the region quarterfinal round to Spruce Creek, 36-35.
The nine victories by Fish was the most by a Flagler Palm Coast head coach since 2017 when former Mainland lead man Travis Roland, who is now at Camden County (Georgia), guided the program to a 10-1 mark.
Now for third time in the last five years, the program will be in search for another head coach to lead the team.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi