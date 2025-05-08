Evan Roberts transfers to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior season
Four-star shooting guard Evan Roberts is transferring from Palmetto to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior season, his dad (Jamie) told High School on SI.
Roberts spent the 2024-2025 season playing at Palmetto High School in Palmetto, Florida where he led the Tigers to a 18-9 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Wharton back on February 12.
Roberts is currently receiving offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Louisiana, Missouri-Kansas City, Stetson, and Tennessee State, according to his 247Sports' profile.
Roberts was named to the Sarasota-Manatee County All-Area First Team for the third consecutive year
As a sophomore, Roberts game started to blossom where he averaged a team-high 21.9 points per game where the Tigers finished the 2023-2024 season with an 11-11 record and had their season come to an end in the District Championship Game following a loss to Bloomingdale.
As a freshman, Roberts averaged 16.1 points per game for the Tigers where they finished the 2022-2023 season with a 16-10 record and reached the regional semifinals before their season came to an end against Charlotte.
On the grassroots circuit, Roberts plays with Tre Mann Elite who is sponsored by PUMA where he is teammates with five-star power forward Toni Bryant who has already enrolled at Zephyrhills Christian Academy back on April 7.
