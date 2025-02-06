Fivay (Florida) announces hiring of Anthony Egan as next head football coach
Fivay High School's search for its next football coach didn't go past their own doorstep.
The Falcons named former Wesley Chapel head coach Anthony Egan as the program's next football coach. Egan had served as the school's defensive coordinator the previous two seasons.
Egan takes over for Tyrone Hendrix, who accepted to become the offensive coordinator at New Mexico Military Institute. Through three seasons as the Falcons head coach, Hendrix recorded an overall record of 16-14, finishing 7-3 this past season, the best finish since 2019.
"Over the last two years I was at Fivay we experienced a good amount of success," Egan said. "We want to continue to build off what we had in place and maybe just tweak a couple pieces.
We have a lot of talent coming back and some explosive player who makers. The key will be utilizing them to the best of their abilities as players. We want to be able to scheme offensive plays to make our players talents really shine through. We will be looking for coordinators and the opportunity for guys who are great coaches and maybe feel like their feet are stuck in the mud will be able to come here and build their portfolios in a coordinator role."
Tyrone Hendrix Steps Down As Head Football Coach At Fivay (Florida)
Fivay finished 7-3 last season, capping the best finish in program history. Egan looks to continue the success under his watch. During his time with the Wildcats, Egan went 34-34.
"The challenges we face are highlighting for our student athletes that student comes first and we’ve got to do a top notch job in the classroom," Egan added. "We have to learn and grow as individuals so that we can reach our full potential as students, players, and young men."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi