Five-star shooting guard Matthew Able commits to NC State
The No. 26 ranked boys basketball player player in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Matthew Able is staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as he committed to NC State on Saturday.
Able is a former Miami commit but backed out of his commitment following the hire of Jai Lucas back in late February after leading Sagemont to the Class 1A state championship.
The 6-5 190-pound shooting guard chose the Wolfpack over Alabama, Baylor, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas where he drew over two dozen Power 4 offers from all across the country.
"It was all about Coach (Wade)'s philosophy and vision", Able told Cory Smith of 247Sports on why Able chose NC State.
Able is the first five-star prospect to commit to NC State since 2016 when the Wolfpack landed point guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Able averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for Sagemont this season while shooting 43% from the field and 40% from behind the arc.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Able: Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender.
Chipotle Nationals 2025: IMG Academy (Florida) vs Westtown (Pennsylvania) girls basketball live updatesChipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Prolific Prep (California) boys basketball live updatesChipotle Nationals 2025: Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) vs Columbus (Florida) boys basketball live updates10 Girls Basketball Players to Watch at Chipotle Nationals2025 Chipotle Nationals; Day 2 recap: Prolific Prep, Dynamic Prep, Brewster Academy, and Columbus advance to semis