Five-star small forward Alex Constanza discusses recruitment, upcoming visits
One of the most coveted prospects in the nation for the junior class talks with High School on SI Florida about his recruitment and upcoming visits.
Westminster Academy (Florida) five-star small forward Alex Constanza, who is the No. 15 ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, is coming off a stellar junior season where he averaged 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Lions. Westminster Academy finished the 2024-2025 season with a 14-13 record and reached the Class 2A, Region 4 Semifinals before their season came to an end against Riviera Prep.
According to 247Sports, Constanza currently holds over 25 Division-1 offers from notable schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Creighton, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, St. John's, Syracuse, Washington, and several others.
The 6-foot-9 junior wing talks about where his recruitment stands as of right now, where he has heard from the following schools: Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Florida State, Illinois, Miami, Texas, and Ole Miss have shown extensive interest in Constanza.
ARKANSAS: "Coach (Martin) and Coach (Cal) have been in constant communication with me and my family."
BAYLOR: "I have had an open relationship with Coach (Drew) and his staff, where they have been checking in on me every once in a while."
BYU: "Coach (Lineham) reaches out very often where we have good conversations whether it's talking about basketball or how our families are doing."
FLORIDA STATE: "The new coaching staff has been in constant communication with me, where I'm starting to expand my relationship with them."
KANSAS STATE: "Coach (Tang) came to visit me on campus and we had a really nice conversation."
KENTUCKY: "The coaching staff has been really active with my recruitment process and are very supportive to me and my family."
ILLINOIS: "We talk all the time as he is collegiate teammates with my Dad (Ed) and he is a really good coach as well as person."
MIAMI: "I am getting to know Coach (Jai) and his staff, and they have been coming to visit with me as well as me making visits there."
SYRACUSE: "Coach (Autry) has really shown a lot of heavy interest in me, where they have treated me and my family really well." They told me a lot about their offense and how they can fully develop me into becoming a pro-ready basketball player as well."
TEXAS: "The new coaching staff has come into play where I would like to schedule an upcoming visit out there."
Constanza plans to take upcoming visits to Baylor, Florida State, and Texas in the near future but no dates have been set as far as a commitment ahead to his senior season.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
More From High School On SI
High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 boys basketball awardsTeddy Bridgewater calls for more award ceremonies for high school athletesTerry Posey retires from coaching after spending the past seven seasons as Navarre head boys basketball coachGarrett Ruppel steps down as Destin boys basketball coach, named head coach at Rocky Bayou Christian