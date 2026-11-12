Florida High School Baseball Star Christian Lynch Overcomes Shoulder Surgery, Signs with NC State

Not even a shoulder injury during his junior season tempted Oviedo High pitcher Christian Lynch to throw in the towel.

Motivated by the efforts and cheerful dispositions of special needs children and adults in the Oviedo Little League’s Challenger League in which he served as a Best Buddy, Lynch returned to his own baseball career with a vengeance. Hours of rehab, a positive attitude and a willingness to feel whole again helped the 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior get back to his old self again.

Lynch chose North Carolina State to continue baseball career

On Wednesday, the right-handed fast-baller who has been clocked at a blistering 94 miles per hour, reaped the fruits of his labor when he signed a letter-of-intent to play for North Carolina State.

“I am really excited,” said Lynch. “I’m stoked to be a part of the Wolfpack. I’m ready for the next step of the future and to be a great athlete and develop with (head) coach (Chris) Hart and (pitching) coach (Clint) Chrysler, and all them. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

A freak play resulted in season-ending shoulder injury

It took some serious dedication to work his way back into shape after suffering a shoulder injury in March of this year, just a month into the 2026 season.

“I got injured sliding back into a bag,” Lynch said. “I dislocated my shoulder and tore my labrum. It’s been a process ever since. It’s been up and down, a lot of it.

“But it’s really teaching me to be patient, “Lynch said, “have resilience, get through the hard times, every time. It’s truly been a blessing to go through it all. I believe I’ll come back out stronger than before.”

Lynch open to pitch anywhere for Wolfpack

Lynch said he’s not sure where NC State may use him in the pitching ranks, but he’s willing to take the mound in whatever way the Wolfpack need him.

He boasts a very good fastball and curveball in his pitching repertoire. “I like to get some backspin on my fastball and let it ride up in the zone,” he said.

Power Baseball travel team helped elevate Lynch's game

In addition to Oviedo High, Lynch credits a lot of his success to the travel team, Power Baseball, an organization that he has participated in for six years.

“They have helped turn me into the player and person I am today,” he said. “And their recruiting support is fantastic.”

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962