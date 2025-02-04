Florida high school football: Bartram Trail announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bartram Trail Bears announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bears will play 10 games, including two home contests against Ware County (Georgia) and St. Augustine.
Among other teams on the schedule are Buchholz, Creekside, Ponte Vedra and on the road against Sumner to start the season.
Below is the Bears' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BARTRAM TRAIL BEARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Bartram Trail (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Sumner
Aug. 29: at Ponte Vedra
Sep. 5: vs. Ware County (Georgia)
Sep. 12: vs. Creekside
Sep. 19: vs. Orange Park
Sep. 26: vs. Tocoi Creek
Oct. 10: vs. Nease
Oct. 17: at St. Augustine
Oct. 24: at Buchholz
Oct. 30: at Ribault
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi