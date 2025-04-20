Florida high school football: Oviedo announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Oviedo Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. Oviedo will play a preseason Kickoff Classic game against defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary and 10 regular season contests, including games against Bishop Moore, University High (Orange City) and Evans.
Last season, Bishop Moore went 10-3 and advanced to the Class 3A regional finals; University, 9-3, advanced to Class 7A regional semifinals; and Evans, 6-5, advanced to Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Among other teams on the schedule are Lake Brantley, crosstown rival Hagerty, and Lake Howell.
Oviedo last year went 8-3, its fourth consecutive winning season under coach Greg Odierno.
Below is the Lions’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:
2025 OVIEDO LIONS
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Lake Mary (preseason Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: at Bishop Moore, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Sickles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: at Lake Brantley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: Bye
Sept. 26: at Wekiva, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. Hagerty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Lake Howell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at University High (Orange City), 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Evans
Oct. 31: vs. Eustis, 7 p.m.
