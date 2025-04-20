High School

Florida high school football: Oviedo announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lions’ schedule are Bishop Moore, University High (Orange City) and Evans

Jeff Gardenour

Oviedo High's football team celebrates after beating crosstown rival Hagerty, 42-28, last year to win Oviedo's annual Football Challenge Cup. The Lions play a competitive schedule again in 2025.
Oviedo High's football team celebrates after beating crosstown rival Hagerty, 42-28, last year to win Oviedo's annual Football Challenge Cup. The Lions play a competitive schedule again in 2025. / Susan Fisher Proth

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Oviedo Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. Oviedo will play a preseason Kickoff Classic game against defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary and 10 regular season contests, including games against Bishop Moore, University High (Orange City) and Evans.

Last season, Bishop Moore went 10-3 and advanced to the Class 3A regional finals;  University, 9-3, advanced to Class 7A regional semifinals; and Evans, 6-5, advanced to Class 6A regional quarterfinals.

Among other teams on the schedule are Lake Brantley, crosstown rival Hagerty, and Lake Howell.

Oviedo last year went 8-3, its fourth consecutive winning season under coach Greg Odierno.

Below is the Lions’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:

2025 OVIEDO LIONS

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Lake Mary (preseason Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: at Bishop Moore, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Sickles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Lake Brantley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: Bye

Sept. 26: at Wekiva, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Hagerty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Lake Howell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at University High (Orange City), 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Evans

Oct. 31: vs. Eustis, 7 p.m.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

