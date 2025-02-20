Florida high school girls flag football scores (2/19/2025)
The start of high school girls flag football season continued on Wednesday night, with teams from around the Sunshine State taking the field.
We’ve gone around to compile scores from the games that took place as the season is now officially underway starting this week with plenty of solid matchups.
Top 35 Week 1 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (2/16/2025)
Take a look at the scores compiled down below and report any missing ones to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or DM Andy Villamarzo on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Andy_Villamarzo.
FLORIDA GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES 2-19-2025
Pace 72, Pine Forest 0
In what is now the most lopsided score of the young high school girls flag football season, the Patriots easily rolled to a blowout victory over the Eagles. Pace is considered among one of the top teams in the Sunshine State and will aim to reach the Class 2A state title game. Quarterback Amaya Pablo finished completing 19-of-24 passes for 212 yards and seven touchdowns.
Countryside 6, Dunedin 0
Both Pinellas County teams opened up the season with impressive victories to open up the 2025 season. In the Battle of 580, it would be the Cougars coming away with the narrow victory in the final minutes. The contest was scoreless all the way up to with five minutes to go, as Countryside scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Fort Pierce Central 28, Fort Pierce Westwood 6
There's one team that continues to run Fort Pierce and that's the Cobras. Nick Clements and crew continued their hot run early on in the season, as they rolled past rival Fort Pierce Westwood. The Cobras received another strong passing night from quarterback Adrienne Rivera, who accounted for 237 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Dunnellon 13, Leesburg 6
For the first time in school-history, the Tigers have won a girls flag football game at home. Under the guidance of first-year coach JB Bynum, Dunnellon was able to narrowly defeat Leesburg. In the previous three seasons prior to 2025, Dunnellon had gone 1-21 overall. Now the Tigers have already equaled their win total of 2022-2024.
Other notable scores from Wednesday night
Steinbrenner 21, East Lake 16
Bartow 18, Lake Gibson 12
Plant 19, Strawberry Crest 6
Riverdale 8, Dunbar 0
North Marion 6, Lake Weir 2
Deerfield Beach 7, Monarch 6
Apopka 33, Orlando Jones 14
Navarre 67, Pensacola 0
Hernando 19, Brooksville Central 0
Oxbridge Academy 48, Sports Leadership & Management 0
Tampa Freedom 30, Blake 0
Orlando Bishop Moore 6, DeLand 0
Jupiter 25, Palm Beach Lakes 0
Palm Beach Central 20, Delray Beach Atlantic 0
Pinellas Park 25, Clearwater 6
South Fort Myers 40, Cypress Lake 0
Ed White 19, Tocoi Creek 6
Wellington 19, Cardinal Newman 0
Park Vista 27, Boca Raton 0
