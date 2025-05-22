Florida high school softball: Evangelical Christian wins second straight Class 1A title
LONGWOOD, Fla..- There were records broken and history made in Wednesday's Florida Class 1A softball state championship game between Evangelical Christian School out of Fort Myers and The Geneva School out of Kissimmee.
The top-seed in Class 1A Evangelical Christian won their second consecutive state title in an absolute slugfest outlasting The Geneva School, 17-14.
The 17 runs from the Sentinels are the most runs scored in a state championship game since 2019, when Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) when the Conquerors, defeated Westminster Christian, 16-0, as well as in 1989 when Naples defeated Brandon 16-0. The combined 31 runs are the most in a state championship game since 2014 when American Heritage Plantation outlasted Belleview, 11-10 and in 2012 where 21 runs were combined.
Evangelical Christian (28-3) made the Final Four for the fourth consecutive year and this was their third consecutive state championship game appearance, having lost in 2023, and won in 2024.
The scoring started in the top of the first inning for Geneva (22-4), where senior infielder Emma Bastian connected on a solo home run as part of a four-run inning for the Knights. Sophomore Chloe Incinelli followed up with an RBI double, and then eighth-grader Eden Bastian followed up with a two-run double to extend the Knights' lead to 4-0.
The Sentinels responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half, led by sophomore shortstop Karsyn Mootz, who drove in two of the team's three runs in the opening frame with a two-run home run. Mootz went on to drive in six runs for the game, where she followed up with a two-RBI triple and a two-run single.
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sentinels trailed 14-12 before sophomore infielder Sam Yzaguirre came through with her second home run of the season to give the Sentinels a 16-14 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mootz gave her teammates a key insurance run with her second triple of the contest
Junior pitcher Hayden Billie pitched two scoreless innings for the Sentinels to finish off the complete game despite giving up 14 runs, with 13 of them earned, walking four, and finished with five strikeouts.
Seventh grader Dallas Esperas had a tough outing for the visiting Knights, where she allowed 10 runs (10 earned runs), nine hits, and five walks, lasting just three innings.
Eighth grader Bella Ortiz came onto pitch for three innings, allowing just seven runs with all of them earned, seven hits, three walks, and striking out six in relief.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
More From Florida High School On SI
2026 4-star small forward Jojo Philon transfers to Montverde Academy for his senior seasonFlorida high school softball: Osceola (Seminole) seeking first state title in school historyFlorida high school football: Delray Beach Atlantic announces 2025 schedule2025 4-star power forward Niko Bundalo commits to Ole Miss