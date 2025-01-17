Florida Linebacker Izayia Williams Releases Top Five Schools
Talented defensive star from Tavares High School (Leesburg, Florida) Izayia Williams is down to five college choices as of Thursday night.
Williams is a 6-foot-1 200-pound linebacker and was recently committed to the Florida State Seminoles but announced on November 7th he would be de-committing from his in-state school.
Williams is now down to Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama.
Both Florida and Florida State will have the staying-home pitch to give Williams while the other three programs can pitch decent success to the No. 2 (ON3) LB in the country.
Williams doesn’t currently have a commitment date set publicly.
