Florida Representative Recognizes Cocoa's Class 2A State Title Team on House floor
Not everyday when a state championship-winning high school football team gets a nod on the House of Representatives' floor.
On Thursday, the Florida's 8th District Rep. Mike Haridopolos recognized the Class 2A state champion Cocoa Tigers and head coach Ryan Schneider on the House floor.
"Mr. Speaker, I rise today with great pride to congratulate the remarkable Cocoa High School football team for their third consecutive state championship," Haridopolos said during his minute speaking on the House floor. "I would like to take this opportunity commend them to celebrate the exceptional leadership of their head coach Ryan Schneider, whose dedication to excellence has been instrumental in guiding these young athletesto achieve great success on and off the field. Furthermore, I'd like to express my gratitude to Cocoa mayor Mike Blake for his support of the team and efforts to promote athletics within our community. To the many seniors who will continue their athletic career at exceptional universities across the country, we wish you the best of luck. I hope you'll continue to make Brevard County proud. I yield back."
Cocoa captured its seventh state title in program history back in mid-December when they defeated Gadsden County down in Miami at Pitbull Stadium.
The Tigers will graduate stars like Brady Hart, Jayvan Boggs and Javion Hilson, but will figure to once against be in the running to add another championship to the trophy case come the 2025 season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi