Florida State Championship Softball Program Faces Major Changes After FHSAA Sanctions

One of Florida's most successful high school softball programs, in recent seasons, will enter its next season without the coach who led it to consecutive state championships.

Evangelical Christian School softball coach Johnny Manetta has been suspended for one year, while the Fort Myers school has been placed on one year of administrative probation following a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation into recruiting and impermissible benefits violations, according to a report by Gulf Coast News.

The sanctions mean Manetta cannot coach or attend interscholastic softball contests at any level for one calendar year, Evangelical Christian athletic director Chris Harris confirmed to Gulf Coast News.

For the Sentinels, the immediate consequence is a significant leadership change for a program that won consecutive FHSAA Class 1A state championships in 2024 and 2025.

The impact, however, extends beyond who will be in the dugout.

Evangelical Christian Must Change How It Handles Transfers

According to Gulf Coast News, the FHSAA investigation determined that Manetta improperly communicated with a student-athlete attending another school in an effort to persuade the athlete to transfer to Evangelical Christian.

Investigators also concluded that Manetta provided housing to a student-athlete, which the FHSAA determined constituted an impermissible benefit.

As part of its corrective action, Evangelical Christian has instructed coaches to direct transfer-related matters to school administrators. Coaches will also undergo additional training concerning FHSAA recruiting and transfer regulations.

Those changes could be among the most lasting consequences of the investigation.

The school was formally reprimanded, placed on administrative probation for one year and assessed a $2,500 penalty, according to the report. Harris also told Gulf Coast News that Manetta will forfeit a portion of his salary under the sanctions but will not personally pay a separate fine.

Harris said additional investigations remain ongoing.

Sentinels Face Life Without Their Championship Coach

The timing creates uncertainty for a program coming off one of the best stretches in school history.

Manetta coached Evangelical Christian to back-to-back state championships, including a 28-3 season in 2025 that ended with a 17-14 victory over Geneva in the Class 1A championship game. The Sentinels were 16-9 in 2026.

Now the program must determine how to move forward without their coach on the bench while operating under administrative probation and new procedures governing potential transfers.

The FHSAA sanction letter also provides Evangelical Christian with the opportunity to appeal under association bylaws, according to Gulf Coast News. Until then, the practical effect is clear: Evangelical Christian's next softball season will begin under substantially different circumstances than previous years.