Former NFL Linebacker Jonathan Bostic Reveals Plans Of New Florida Sports Academy: Report
Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Bostic is dreaming big down in Palm Beach County.
According to a report by USA Today's Alexander Peterman, the private school project is so big, plans are for the new institution to rival that of Bradenton's IMG Academy, a perrenial national powerhouse in many high school sports across the board.
Bostic took to X to unveil his plans for the new private school, Wellington Sports Academy, that is planning to open their doors this upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The process in accepting applications has begun and the school looks to compete in baseball right out of the gates.
Down below is the message on X posted by Bostic on Friday afternoon.
"What is the is the Wellington Sports Academy?
The Wellington Sports Academy is a private school for grades 6-12, offering a unique educational experience on a sprawling120+ acre campus. Our accredited curriculum blends rigorous academics with the flexibility needed for students to excel in their studies while pursuing their passions in sports. With dual enrollment opportunities, advanced courses, and career-focused electives, we prepare students for success in college and beyond, giving them a competitive edge. Our expansive campus creates a dynamic and engaging learning environment with collaborative spaces and access to top-tier facilities that inspire growth and exploration.
AT THE WELLINGTON SPORTS ACADEMY, WE ARE COMMITTED TO FOSTERING A SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY WHERE EVERY STUDENT CAN THRIVE.
Join us and discover a school that goes beyond academics to shape the next future leaders! The Wellington Sports Academy Admissions Applications are now open for the 2025-2026 school year. Learn more about WSA’s application process and apply today! Spots will be limited!!"
The new sports academy, which would be based in Village Park, is planning to feature 20 outdoor fields and 13 indoor courts for basketball and volleyball, with the focal point being on next-level baseball training. Per Peterman's report, other sports would be integrated in as time goes on at the academy.
Devon Travis would serve as the president of baseball operations and general manager, overseeing a staff of 10 others at Wellington.
The academy would serve grades 6-12, allowing for flexible schedule for all of their student-athletes in order for them to play sports and succeed academically.
In the layout plans for the academy, a football field is included, which would elude to the private school at some point having a football program as well.
