Four-star small forward Joshua Lewis commits to Louisiana-Lafayette
Four-star small forward Joshua Lewis, out of Blake High School in Tampa, Florida has announced he has committed to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, he announced on his social media platforms.
Lewis is rated as the No. 69 overall ranked player in the nation, the No. 15 ranked small forward, and No. 15 overall ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
The 6-7 senior small forward was originally committed to the University of South Florida before the tragic passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim and then committed to the University of Iowa until the Hawkeyes parted ways with Fran McCaffrey last month.
Lewis had some high major offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, and several others.
Lewis averaged 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season for the Yellow Jackets, where they reached the regional final before having their season come to an end at the hands of Gibbs (St. Petersburg).
As a junior, Lewis averaged 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game where the Yellow Jackets reached the Class 5A Championship Game before losing to Miami Norland.
247Sports Director of Scouting Eric Bossi on Lewis: Pushing 6-foot-7, Blake more than passes the eye test. He's a long and slender athlete who is a high-level mover, whether it be laterally or getting north and south. He is a bouncy athlete with a tremendous first step and good lateral quickness.
He is a slightly above average rebounder from the wing and he's got a lot of room to add to his game as a slashing driver.
While his jump shot doesn't look bad, it is certainly an area where he has a lot of room to improve. Per Synergy he made only 22% and averaged just .75 points per shot on jumpers in the 2024 EYBL season. Should Lewis find more consistency in that aspect of his game, his value skyrockets.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From High School On SI
Final Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (4/8/2025)Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?Top-ranked Lennard cruises past Bloomingdale in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Battlegrounds' seriesTristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4Former Georgia state champion head football coach tabbed to takeover at Niceville (Florida)