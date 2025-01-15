Fred Hicks Dismissed As Pasco (Florida) Head Football Coach
After a mere two seasons at the helm of the Pasco Pirates' football program, Fred Hicks will not get to see a third campaign through.
Hicks confirmed via text message that he was dismissed by email as the program's head football coach on Wednesday afternoon. In his two seasons leading the Pirates, Hicks went 2-18.
Coming over from Armwood, previously a defensive coordinator, the Dade City faithful had hoped for some stability after going through three coaches since Tom McHugh was let go back after the 2018 season.
Since '18, Pasco had brought on Jason Stokes (current Hollins' head coach), Alphonso Freeney (currently at Saks in Alabama) and Hicks. Hicks was the school's 25th head coach in program history, but now the Pirates are in search of No. 26.
Pasco has a storied history when it comes to football, as they are the only program on the North Suncoast (Citrus, Hernando, Pasco counties) to have ever won a state championship. The Pirates defeated Jesuit, 28-16, back in 1992 for the Class 3A state crown.
The school has churned out some notable names into the professional ranks, including former NFL'ers Darren and Troy Hambrick, Josh Johnson, Joey Ivie and Janarion Grant, who currently plays in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi